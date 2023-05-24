Experts analyzed the economic prospects of Colombia for 2023 – news

There is still concern about the impact that the reforms presented by the Petro government will have on the country’s economy.

On Friday, May 19, experts analyzed the economic panorama of the country in the face of an evident economic slowdown and the impact that the different reforms presented by the Petro Government could bring.

The meeting took place at the seminarEconomic Outlook for 2023: what awaits this year for the country and Valle del Cauca”, organized by the ANIF economic studies center, Fedesarrollo and the Cali Chamber of Commerce.

The analysts agreed that this year 2023 presents important challenges. Some as Roberto Steiner, co-director of Banco de la Repúblicahope that the “landing” of the economic slowdown will be smooth, while others, such as Mauricio Santa María, president of ANIFwarns that it could be more “like a belly”.

Luis Fernando Mejía, executive director of Fedesarrollogave a complete overview of the current economic situation and presented his projections for this year: inflation slightly above 9%, interest rates around 11% in December and growth of 1.5%.

Inflation was a recurring theme. “It seems that it reached its maximum and is already beginning to decrease. Despite being high, she seems to be converging towards the goal.”, Steiner said, adding that domestic demand is already responding to tighter conditions. “It is expected that, in one year, inflation will reach 7%, while, in two years, the expectation goes to 4%”.

During his speech, he also referred to the country’s risk premium and concluded that “It is still very high and this is directly related to the government’s reform agenda, which gives rise to great uncertainty“, said.

the reforms

Precisely, one of the central topics of the discussion revolved around the impact on the Colombian economy of the reforms presented by the Petro Government.

LLuis Fernando Pérez, president of the Cali Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the situation in the Valley, particularly in the labor market. He made it clear that his most important message of the day is that “in 2023 the business sector of the Valley is committed to greater economic dynamism and closing the gaps that exist, but we need accurate messages from the Government. We cannot have powerful job destruction because we have already experienced it and we do not want to go back there”, he said, referring to the risks that the labor reform could bring.

He assured that, according to data from the Chamber of Commerce, 72.2% of employers indicated that they would not hire interns and/or apprentices after the modification proposed by the Labor Reform project in their relationship.

When talking about competitiveness and productivity, Mauricio Santa Maria assured that “the government’s reforms are aimed at the opposite. The labor reform is specifically designed to protect and provide benefits to those of us who already have benefits”, and assured that, in addition to leaving informal workers relegated and without any possibility of formalization, unemployment would undoubtedly grow. “A person who has not finished high school, from this reform it will be impossible to have a formal job“, said.

In this he agreed María Isabel Ulloa, executive director of ProPacífico, who spoke specifically about the situation of the youth of the Valley. He affirmed that the only thing that the labor reform is going to do is make it impossible for young people to enter the formal labor market. “The reforms are not thinking about the people, as they say they do”, he concluded.

Also on this topic, Luis Fernando Mejia stated that “The presentation of the labor reform generates perverse incentives, almost forcing employers to fire their workers and pay them their compensation to avoid higher costs”.

About health care reform Santa Maria, president of ANIF, was categorical: “I ask the Congress of the Republic to sink the health reform, because if it happens we will have a monumental problem”.

Esteban Piedrahita, rector of the ICESI University, joined these concerns. However, he concluded that the outlook is difficult in the short term, but that we must maintain confidence in the stability that the country has historically shown to have.