Home » Experts and academics discuss the impact of the Corona pandemic on the rights of workers in Morocco
News

Experts and academics discuss the impact of the Corona pandemic on the rights of workers in Morocco

by admin
Experts and academics discuss the impact of the Corona pandemic on the rights of workers in Morocco
Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

On Thursday, May 18th, the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences at Chouaib Doukkali University in El Jadida will organize a national symposium under the theme of the effects of the Corona pandemic on the rights of wage earners in Morocco.

According to the faculty’s report, the organization of this symposium comes within the framework of the program concluded and related to the Corona pandemic between the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research with the University of Chouaib Doukkali in El Jadida and in cooperation with the Bar Association in El Jadida and also with the Moroccan Association of Labor Inspectors and networks of non-governmental Doukkali associations.

The communication said that the Moroccan government has worked to take a set of measures and issue a set of legal texts in order to limit the direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The communication added that this scientific meeting falls within the framework of assessing the effects of this pandemic, the stability of labor relations in Morocco, and aspects of protecting the rights of wage earners during and after this pandemic.

The statement indicated that the participants in the symposium will try to answer a set of questions related to the duties of employers in order to protect the rights of workers in light of this type of crisis, the legal effects of employment contracts after the emergence of the pandemic, and their comparison with the experience of other countries affected by the pandemic, and the conclusion to the recommendations that must be formulated. In order to overcome the negative effects of the pandemic.

See also  queues in St. Petersburg to buy euros and dollars - TV courier

The communication indicated that this symposium will witness the participation of many professors, researchers, lawyers, labor inspectors, as well as doctoral students in the form of a general symposium and several workshops.

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy