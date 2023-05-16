Experts and academics discuss the impact of the Corona pandemic on the rights of workers in Morocco

Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi On Thursday, May 18th, the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences at Chouaib Doukkali University in El Jadida will organize a national symposium under the theme of the effects of the Corona pandemic on the rights of wage earners in Morocco.

According to the faculty’s report, the organization of this symposium comes within the framework of the program concluded and related to the Corona pandemic between the National Center for Scientific and Technical Research with the University of Chouaib Doukkali in El Jadida and in cooperation with the Bar Association in El Jadida and also with the Moroccan Association of Labor Inspectors and networks of non-governmental Doukkali associations.

The communication said that the Moroccan government has worked to take a set of measures and issue a set of legal texts in order to limit the direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The communication added that this scientific meeting falls within the framework of assessing the effects of this pandemic, the stability of labor relations in Morocco, and aspects of protecting the rights of wage earners during and after this pandemic.

The statement indicated that the participants in the symposium will try to answer a set of questions related to the duties of employers in order to protect the rights of workers in light of this type of crisis, the legal effects of employment contracts after the emergence of the pandemic, and their comparison with the experience of other countries affected by the pandemic, and the conclusion to the recommendations that must be formulated. In order to overcome the negative effects of the pandemic.

The communication indicated that this symposium will witness the participation of many professors, researchers, lawyers, labor inspectors, as well as doctoral students in the form of a general symposium and several workshops.