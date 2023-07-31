Home » Experts and consumers met to demystify the coca leaf
News

Experts and consumers met to demystify the coca leaf

by admin
Experts and consumers met to demystify the coca leaf

Several hundred people gathered this weekend in Bogotá for the first Futuro Coca festival, an event where experts and consumers defended a demystification of the coca leaf and the need for a change of focus in politics and popular culture to ” see coca as an ally of Colombia”.

“Coca is not the same as cocaine” was the most repeated premise in this meeting at the Modern Gymnasium in the Colombian capital, and for that the narrative must be “changed”, defended the journalist María Jimena Duzán, one of the participants in the forums, podcasts and talks that have composed the festival.

Under a pressing sun, attendees were able to enjoy gastronomy that destigmatizes the coca leaf by including it in their recipes, learn about the bush and buy products made with coca flour, such as cheese or soft drinks.

See also  Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Welcome the visit of the UN Human Rights Commissioner to Xinjiang to oppose the use of Xinjiang issues for political manipulation

You may also like

Polenghi, the Lodigiano who inspired the face of...

The royal speech on the occasion of the...

The Biden Administration Launches SAVE Plan: A New...

Eight candidates registered for Governor of Valle, see...

The Municipality of Turin puts the seals on...

Choi Soo-young’s first Asian fan meeting tour… Planning→participation...

Now the girls will be trained in ICT

Brawl with stab wounds in Venice, three injured,...

Longital and Zapaska on Pink Whale | Culture...

maddening heat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy