Experts and consumers met to demystify the coca leaf

Several hundred people gathered this weekend in Bogotá for the first Futuro Coca festival, an event where experts and consumers defended a demystification of the coca leaf and the need for a change of focus in politics and popular culture to ” see coca as an ally of Colombia”.

“Coca is not the same as cocaine” was the most repeated premise in this meeting at the Modern Gymnasium in the Colombian capital, and for that the narrative must be “changed”, defended the journalist María Jimena Duzán, one of the participants in the forums, podcasts and talks that have composed the festival.

Under a pressing sun, attendees were able to enjoy gastronomy that destigmatizes the coca leaf by including it in their recipes, learn about the bush and buy products made with coca flour, such as cheese or soft drinks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

