Experts ask to maintain alert for Ruiz

Researchers from the National University recommended that one should not lower one’s guard against the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, because its instability is clear.

In this sense, they emphasized that the orange alert must be maintained.

As they explained, despite its eruption in 1985, this colossal volcano still has its “whole” reserveswhich has been determined by the magnitude of its different events throughout history.

They added that the ash or mud discharges have not exhausted its capacity, and it has only used up a small part of its magma, which has been charging for about 150 years.

The experts recommended maintaining alarms and alerts, taking into account the information from the Map of Potential Threats of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcanoof the Colombian Geological Service SGC, and the lack of clarity regarding its internal dynamics.

Prevention

Professor Gonzalo Duque Escobar, from the National University of Manizales, a civil engineer with studies in geophysics and soil mechanics, said that “what can happen with the Volcano is impossible to predict in timebut there are certain factors that can be known, such as its geophysical and geochemical dynamics, as well as the deformations of the internal magma and the visible changes in its shape”.

Other important factors are the volume of the magma and the internal structure of the base on which the volcanic edifice has been built, and with it the complexity of the reservoirs and fractures.

“Thanks to the SGC map, drawn up in 1985 and updated in 2015, it is known how the threat potential of the region is distributed geographically, with the areas that would have high, medium and low risk.”

