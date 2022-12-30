Source Title: Experts from Beijing Anzhen Hospital: Family members should pay attention to blood pressure, heartbeat and other related instruments of the elderly at home

What problems should the elderly with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases pay attention to after being infected with the new crown? How should the family take care of the elderly? On December 30, Shi Dongmei, chief physician of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine of Beijing Anzhen Hospital, said in an interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily that symptomatic treatment should be actively given, and at the same time, pay attention to the blood pressure and heartbeat of the elderly. Sphygmomanometer, if the finger oxygen shows a continuous downward trend, even drops below 90%, or the discomfort of the elderly increases, you must go to the hospital for further diagnosis and treatment. From a clinical point of view, what is the risk of the elderly with cardiovascular disease becoming severe after being infected with the new coronavirus? In this regard, Shi Dongmei, chief physician of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine of Beijing Anzhen Hospital, said that in the face of the new crown, the elderly are a vulnerable group and are also the group most affected by the new crown. The proportion of severe illness is much higher than that of young people, and the risk of secondary infection is also higher than that of young people. much higher and therefore require special attention. Infection with the new coronavirus in elderly people with cardiovascular disease may make stable cardiovascular disease unstable, so try to avoid infection with the new crown. "However, if you are infected, I still hope that everyone will face it calmly and don't be too nervous and afraid." Shi Dongmei reminded the elderly and family members who are observing at home. During the course of the disease, there are fever, muscle and throat pains all over the body, and coughing and expectoration later. It is the process of the disease. Young people feel more strongly about these physical discomforts, while the elderly, especially the elderly, sometimes do not react strongly. Some elderly people have no obvious symptoms at the beginning, and they develop low-grade fever and their body temperature returns to normal soon. For symptoms such as fever, muscle soreness, and cough, you can actively reduce fever, increase drinking water appropriately, and use cough-relieving and expectorant drugs. In addition, Shi Dongmei also reminded that family members and escorts should pay attention to the blood pressure and heart rate of the elderly, and pay attention to whether they have symptoms of suffocation and hypoxia. You can bring your own oxygen meter and blood pressure monitor at home, and you can also bring your own home oxygen generator. Patients with mild hypoxia can inhale oxygen at home. If the finger oxygen shows a continuous downward trend, or even drops below 90%, or the elderly feel more uncomfortable, they must go to the hospital for further diagnosis and treatment. Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Jiang Ruojing

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Jiang Ruojing