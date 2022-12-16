Source Title: Beijing Tiantan Hospital Expert Suggestion: In the face of “Omicron”, choose one antipyretic to avoid repeated and overdose medication

The current strain “Omicron” still has super transmission power, what should be done once infected? A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily interviewed Zhao Zhigang, director of the Pharmacy Department of Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, and said that not too much anxiety, not too “underestimating the enemy”, scientific understanding of viruses is equivalent to a special cold. “The symptoms of the disease caused by the mutant strain of Omicron are relatively mild. The common main symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell and taste, diarrhea, sore throat and myalgia, etc., which can be cured well by active symptomatic treatment and self-care. Zhao Zhigang said that there are “three musts” in self-care, one is to eat well, you can appropriately increase some protein (such as eggs, fish, chicken and other digestible protein), fruits and vegetables should be balanced; the other is to drink Sufficient water, drinking water should be 2-3 times more than usual to speed up the discharge of toxins and viruses in the body; third, you must get enough sleep, adequate sleep can make immune cells more capable of killing viruses. Those who have trouble falling asleep can go to bed and lie down, listen to books or music, and try not to read e-books or play games. “It is not recommended to use drugs to prevent new coronavirus infection. Eat well, drink enough, sleep enough, and improve immunity is the kingly way.” Zhao Zhigang said that once you read the instructions carefully before using the medicine, you must consult your pharmacist if you don’t understand it. All major hospitals in Beijing have opened online medication consultation and telephone consultation. See also Coronavirus, the mayor of Naples: "Salerno Covid free" - breaking latest news It is worth noting that in the course of drug treatment, for infectious fever, fever itself is one of the manifestations of the body’s immune system to clear the source of infection. Unless the patient has high fever and severe discomfort, antipyretics and other drugs are usually not rushed to use. However, for patients with high fever, cooling treatment is necessary, and alternative antipyretic drugs include acetaminophen, ibuprofen and other antipyretic drugs. “Choose one kind of antipyretic medicine. Many cold medicines are compound preparations, which contain acetaminophen. Read the instructions carefully before use to avoid repeated and overdose medication, which may cause liver damage; while taking acetaminophen, do not drink alcohol. The probability of liver damage is greatly increased when the two are used together,” Zhao Zhigang said.

The current strain “Omicron” still has super transmission power, what should be done once infected? A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily interviewed Zhao Zhigang, director of the Pharmacy Department of Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, and said that not too much anxiety, not too “underestimating the enemy”, scientific understanding of viruses is equivalent to a special cold.

“The symptoms of the disease caused by the mutant strain of Omicron are relatively mild. The common main symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, loss of sense of smell and taste, diarrhea, sore throat and myalgia, etc., which can be cured well by active symptomatic treatment and self-care. Zhao Zhigang said that there are “three musts” in self-care, one is to eat well, you can appropriately increase some protein (such as eggs, fish, chicken and other digestible protein), fruits and vegetables should be balanced; the other is to drink Sufficient water, drinking water should be 2-3 times more than usual to speed up the discharge of toxins and viruses in the body; third, you must get enough sleep, adequate sleep can make immune cells more capable of killing viruses. Those who have trouble falling asleep can go to bed and lie down, listen to books or music, and try not to read e-books or play games.

“It is not recommended to use drugs to prevent new coronavirus infection. Eat well, drink enough, sleep enough, and improve immunity is the kingly way.” Zhao Zhigang said that once you read the instructions carefully before using the medicine, you must consult your pharmacist if you don’t understand it. All major hospitals in Beijing have opened online medication consultation and telephone consultation.

It is worth noting that in the course of drug treatment, for infectious fever, fever itself is one of the manifestations of the body’s immune system to clear the source of infection. Unless the patient has high fever and severe discomfort, antipyretics and other drugs are usually not rushed to use. However, for patients with high fever, cooling treatment is necessary, and alternative antipyretic drugs include acetaminophen, ibuprofen and other antipyretic drugs. “Choose just one antipyretic. Many cold medicines are compound preparations, which contain acetaminophen. Read the instructions carefully before use to avoid repeated and overdosage, which may cause liver damage. Avoid drinking alcohol while taking acetaminophen. The probability of liver damage is greatly increased when the two are used together,” Zhao Zhigang said.