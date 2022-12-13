Will pregnant women infect their children if they are “positive”?

Experts from the Provincial Maternal and Child Health Hospital remind: Pregnant mothers who have been “yang” should pay attention to these

Huasheng Online, December 12th, pregnant women are the key group to prevent the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Many pregnant mothers are very worried. What should they do if they are infected with the new crown virus? How will it affect the baby? What conditions require medical treatment? Today, A reporter from Sanxiang Metropolis Daily interviewed Jiang Yurong, director of the First Department of Obstetrics and Chief Physician of Hunan Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

Can I continue my pregnancy if I am diagnosed positive?

At present, the new crown infection rate of pregnant women is the same as that of the general population, and the incidence rate after infection is basically the same as that of the general population. More than 90% to 95% of the infected people are mild or asymptomatic. So don’t worry too much, just do a good job of protection. If it is confirmed positive during pregnancy, the pregnancy can continue.

Which symptoms require urgent medical attention?

The symptoms of mild patients are generally fever, sore throat, dry cough, muscle pain, etc. For pregnant women, they can take acetaminophen, ambroxol, Lianhua Qingwen, antiviral oral liquid and other drugs. If the symptoms become more and more serious, the body temperature persists above 39°C, severe dyspnea, chest tightness, vomiting, and diarrhea occur, go to the hospital for treatment; if abdominal pain, bleeding, abnormal increase or decrease in fetal movement, etc. occur, you also need to seek medical attention.

Currently available data show that most pregnant women infected with the new crown will not infect the fetus. This ratio of mother-to-fetal transmission of the new crown is very rare, and there is no need to worry too much.

After being infected with the new crown, if there is a high fever for a long time, it may cause fetal malformation, and you need to seek medical treatment in time.

Do pregnant women infected with the new crown have to have a caesarean section?

Whether a pregnant woman needs a caesarean section after being infected with the new crown should be considered comprehensively.

If you are a pregnant woman with severe or critical COVID-19 infection, or have complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiopulmonary disease, or placental abruption, you must consider surgery. At the same time, the baby’s condition should also be considered, such as bad fetal heart rate and amniotic fluid, abnormalities such as too large fetus, and abnormal fetal position. Communicate with the doctor in time to decide whether to undergo surgery.

If the pregnant woman is only mild or asymptomatic, without complications, and the fetus is in good condition, caesarean section is generally not considered.

■Text/Video Omnimedia Reporter Ye Zhu