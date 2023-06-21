Experts had already raised concerns about the Titan submarine: report

According to cruise industry experts and former passengers, the expedition the Titanic and its crew embarked on, which went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, was extremely dangerous.

Experts told the British newspaper The Guardian that Titan was exposed to the pressure that comes from being more than 13,000 feet below sea level and was at risk of losing contact with the ground team. Had to.

All communication with the 21-foot submarine was lost on Sunday. The submarine took tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic, which lies two miles (about four kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the crew, the submarine named Titan had three tourists on board, including a British billionaire and a Pakistani business tycoon and their sons.

The fee per person for participating in this tour was 250,000 dollars, which was organized by an organization called Ocean Gate Expeditions.

Among the tourists aboard the missing submarine are Prince Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood. Prince Dawood is the Vice Chairman of Engro, one of the largest conglomerates in Pakistan.

Although it is still too early to say what actually happened to the submarine, experts have raised questions about the implementation of adequate security measures.

Submarine pilot Stockton Rush is the chief executive of the company and the founder of Oceangate. He himself is among the missing persons. Rush has decades of engineering experience and Oceangate said the submarine has many safety features.

According to the company, however, passengers are made aware of potential risks.

Mike Rees, who traveled on Titan last year, told the BBC: ‘You get a form signed that mentions death three different times.’

According to him: ‘They are learning as they operate. Things go wrong. I have sailed three times under the sea with this company and you almost always lose communication.’

On Tuesday, the New York Times, on the other hand, published a letter written by industry stakeholders in 2018 warning of potential ‘catastrophic’ problems with the Titan submarine.

The Marine Technology Society (MTS), an industry group of marine engineers, technologists, policymakers and academics, expressed concern over the development of the Titanic and its expeditions to the Titanic, and to Oceangate Expeditions. warned against an experimental approach.

The problem was that it was not known whether the independent use of Titin had been reviewed by industry regulators or a risk assessment body.

The Marine Technology Society criticized Oceangate’s marketing material for claiming that the Titon’s design met or exceeded DNV-GL safety standards. While apparently the company did not have any organization to get its submarine inspected by the same organization.

DNV is an independent organization that issues certificates and regulations for submarines and ships.

In the case of ships such as the Titan, DNV’s classification process assesses whether ‘internationally recognized rules’ have been followed during the construction and operational phases. Inspection included.

In its letter, the Marine Technology Society wrote: ‘We recommend that at a minimum you establish a prototype testing program that DNV-GL reviews and observes.’

An Ocean Gate spokeswoman declined to comment on the 2018 letter when contacted by The New York Times.

