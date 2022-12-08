Home News Experts in Hainan Province suggest that it is not necessary to stockpile medicine and prepare medicine scientifically
Experts in Hainan Province suggest that it is not necessary to stockpile medicine and prepare medicine scientifically

Experts in Hainan Province suggest that it is not necessary to stockpile medicine and prepare medicine scientifically

Original title: There is no need to stockpile medicine, it needs to be scientific

Recently, multiple “new crown drug lists” have been circulated on the Internet. Are these treatment prescriptions reliable? Is it possible to prepare medicine according to these lists? Is there a need to stockpile medicine? On December 7, experts in the medical field of Hainan Province said in an interview with a reporter from Hainan Daily that there is no need to blindly stockpile medicines, and “preparing medicines” must be scientific and reasonable.

Wu Biao, director of the Infectious Disease Control Department of the Provincial People’s Hospital and deputy director of the Infectious Disease Medical Center, said that in addition to some elderly people, patients with high-risk factors for underlying diseases and tumor diseases will become more ill after being infected with the new crown virus, and the treatment will use ” New crown antiviral drugs”, most infected people only need symptomatic treatment.

Wu Biao said, “When you have symptoms, the antigen test is fast and convenient. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, and sore throat, you can do a rapid antigen test first. If you find any abnormalities, take precautions in time to avoid infecting people around you. Wu Biao said that the nucleic acid test of the new coronavirus is the “gold standard” for diagnosing the new crown, and abnormal antigens need to be tested for nucleic acid at a medical institution. But in normal times, citizens can properly store the new crown antigen detection kits at home, so that they know what to expect.

In addition, winter is the season of high incidence of respiratory diseases, both new coronavirus and influenza virus are very active. Wu Biao suggested that citizens can simply prepare some over-the-counter medicines to deal with the occurrence of winter respiratory diseases, which are effective in alleviating symptoms of the new coronavirus and flu.

In addition to medication, fighting the new crown virus requires a good rest and drinking plenty of water. According to the self-limiting characteristics of the virus, ordinary people usually recover within 1 to 2 weeks. However, it is recommended that people over the age of 70 and people with underlying diseases, including those with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, kidney diseases, and tumor diseases, should choose hospitals for observation and treatment. In addition, Wu Biao reminded that if the high fever persists for more than 3 days at home, or even other symptoms become more serious, with obvious shortness of breath and wheezing, especially after activities, you should go to the hospital immediately.

