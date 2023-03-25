Bank explosions cannot stop industrial innovation

From the perspective of long-term trends, human beings are always pursuing continuous progress and change. When the new crown epidemic broke out in March 2020, the unemployment rate in the United States exceeded 10%. Many industries were greatly affected, and their performance fell sharply, especially restaurants, tourism, and travel agencies. Wait, but another batch of new industries has become hot, such as food delivery, distance learning, online shopping, etc. People’s living habits have changed, but the old industries have risen, such as aviation and freight in the past two years. The sudden boom , Many companies placed repeated orders because they could not order parts and components, which gave rise to a wave of prosperity.

At that time, the outbreak of the epidemic only delayed people’s consumption habits, and the money that should be spent has not disappeared. Similarly, even if we see the recent explosion of Silicon Valley Bank, it may have a little impact on the financial market and new industries in the short term, causing some turmoil. Instead, these dynamic start-ups will disperse funds to the large financial system and focus more on corporate innovation.

The key to the popularization of electric vehicles

I remember that I wrote such a title two years ago. The key to popularization is charging piles. Many major automobile manufacturers have promised to achieve zero carbon emission standards by 2040. Thirty countries headed by the European Union have also formulated relevant laws and regulations. Then the popularization of electric vehicles is one of the keys. According to a Bloomberg report, the number of electric vehicles in the world will reach 30 million in 2030 and 60 million in 2040.

According to WEF estimates of the World Economic Forum, the cumulative sales of electric vehicles in the world will reach 500 million units in 2040, and at least 290 million charging piles will be needed, but the ratio of electric vehicles to charging piles is very different. :1, the United States is 16.4:1, according to DIGITIMES Research’s research, by 2022, the vehicle-to-pile ratio in the United States, Europe, and China will be 14:1, 11:1, and 6:1. Charging piles have become popular for electric vehicles. The last mile.

Gas stations of the future will all be charging stations

According to a survey by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy of the U.S. Department of Energy, the average maintenance cost per mile driven by a gasoline vehicle is $0.101, and the average maintenance cost per mile for an electric vehicle is $0.061. Electric vehicles will replace 100% of fuel vehicles in the future, so of course all existing gas stations will become charging stations.

In addition to public charging piles, the demand for private charging piles is also quite large. Take China as an example-the country with the fastest development of new energy vehicles in the world. 1.47 million are private charging piles. In other words, as many as 81% of vehicles have to grab 1.15 million public charging piles.

The growth rate of public charging piles is limited based on many factors such as site, capital, and electricity. Therefore, in the future, in addition to the transformation of existing gas stations, private piles owned by individual households also have great potential for development. For charging stations, charging piles, Charging guns are a huge business opportunity for related component manufacturers. As long as they run on the right track, even pigs can fly.

Charging pile, charging gun related business

Charging piles are mainly divided into slow charging and fast charging. Fast charging is the so-called super charging station. Slow charging is travel charging or wall-mounted charging. Fast charging is as short as 18 minutes and as fast as 40 minutes. Slow charging is as short as five hours. For ten hours, there are Delta (2308), Kangshu (6282), Feihong (2457) etc. charging piles, and Quanta (2382), China Carbon Needle (6217), Jianhe Xing (3003), Xinbang (3023), Hongyang-KY (6573), Liangwei (6290)… and other companies.

The company that has attracted the most attention recently is Feihong (2457). It has been cultivating power supply products for nearly 50 years, and has been cultivating electric vehicle charging for more than 10 years. It currently has a 720KW product line. Charging piles have experienced multiple growth in annual turnover. The team predicts that there will be opportunities to increase Feihong’s gross profit margin and profit in the next few years, and it is worth continuing to follow up.

(Li Chunsheng, Issue 1178 of Financial Weekly)

(This article is for sharing and teaching purposes. It has no intention of affecting the stock price, nor is it a recommendation for any stocks. Investors should not regard the content of the teaching as investment advice. Before investing, they should think rationally, make independent judgments, and be responsible for their own investment profits and losses responsibility.)

further reading

Grasp incoming call business opportunities Experts name 5 charging pile concept stocks

The theme of charging piles has been smashed by foreign investors

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen urge Germany to quickly build charging stations