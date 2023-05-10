Experts provided information in Seekirchen about regional heat without gas and oil

It is no secret that the climate targets set in Salzburg are currently being missed by a wide margin. According to energy consultant David Riedl, 42 percent of heating is currently still done with fossil fuels: “But even with good insulation, you can reduce the energy required for heating per square meter by two thirds.” Heat pumps, biomass boilers or district heating could be used as heating systems for new buildings or for renovations. With the air heat pumps that are being used more and more frequently, noise emissions must be taken into account. “In the case of terraced houses, joint solutions would be advantageous here,” says Riedl. Floor heating is usually not absolutely necessary with air heat pumps, and a combination with a photovoltaic system makes sense. “In this way, you can generate part of the electricity you need yourself.”

Align the PV modules to the south or north

The most efficient way is to align the PV modules to the south, but you can still expect a yield of 70 percent to the north. A PV system would pay for itself after ten to 15 years. The size of the system should be matched to actual consumption, says Riedl. “One should not forget to include the electric car.” Funding is available from federal, state and local governments. Housing subsidies are particularly attractive for renovations. The matter surrounding funding is complicated, but it is worth familiarizing yourself with, as it can involve a lot of money. For David Riedl it is clear: “If we only want to achieve the climate goals approximately, we have to act now.”

Trend towards small, decentralized heating networks

The statements by Michael Schneeberger, who reported on a trend towards small, decentralized heating networks in residential areas, aroused great interest among the visitors to the evening. “Local heating from biomass is becoming more and more attractive. We speak of micro-grids when there are fewer than ten customers,” says Schneeberger. There are already solutions with energy containers with pellet heating that supply several houses. Local heating networks make sense for larger settlements.

Local heating as a community project

“Projects like this have to be economical, you have to check the feasibility and also how many neighbors are willing to connect to local heating,” says Schneeberger. A classic is that several farmers join together to form a cooperative and operate the system, but there are also private providers who specialize in this. During the discussion, it became clear that residents of a large settlement like the Weinberg in Seekirchen should not be left alone with an initiative for a local heating supply. “A separate project is certainly conceivable on the vineyard, but the individual is overwhelmed. The municipality should make its know-how available,” says Alois Federsel, himself a neighbor of the vineyard. In any case, it would be helpful if the initiative was brought to the community by a group of residents.

Irene Bäuchler informed that a feasibility study for the heat supply of Seekirchen from the SIR (Salzburg Institute for Regional Planning) should be available soon.