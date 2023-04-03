The pension reform project that contemplates creating a commission that every four years will evaluate the possibility of modifying parameters of the pension system, such as retirement age, replacement rates and weeks of contribution, will not only modify the structure of the system, but they may be unconstitutional measures.

This is what experts predict who are concerned about the project presented by the Government who have warned that the social reforms that are passing through Congress in the current legislature have a common denominator: serious and profound financing difficulties. In reference to the pension project, there are several statements about the high complexity in managing the pension liability figures.

Regarding the pension project, they point out that, for example, the articles highlight that the creation of a commission that can modify the system “these very broad powers to modify the structure of Colpensiones are unconstitutional and violate the substantial principle of reserve of law”, said Henry Amorocho, professor of Public Finance and Budget at the Universidad del Rosario.

financing difficulties

While Asofondos states that it reaches $240 billion and Anif says that it is possible that it reaches some $249 billion, the Minister of Finance, as a reply to these unions, argues that the pension liability, measured as the net present value of the deficit of the contributory and semi-contributory of the system, it goes from 67% to 55%, if one takes into account the favorable effect derived from the new flows of resources that Colpensiones will obtain with the reform and the implementation of a savings fund that allows for responsible management to the resources of the pension system.

For Henry Amorocho, there are great distances between one actor and another. If he looks at the government, before increasing the deficit with the new pension reform, what will possibly occur is a reduction of $12 billion. The unions and some analysts state that it will increase by more than 60%.

“This leads us to interpret that the backbone of the difficulty of this reform lies in its financing and in its estimates and financial and actuarial projections, which have not been able to be evidenced in a financial model, much less in the fiscal and spending frameworks. medium-term that the Ministry of Finance has not yet contributed to Congress”, noted the expert.

“The foregoing leaves a blanket of uncertainty about the financing of the pillar system of the new reform,” noted the academic, since the Ministry of Finance has been maintaining that until there is clarity in what is agreed with the Legislature on the new system of pillars, it will not refer to definitive financial figures.

Resources for the solidarity pillar

“The financial outlook in the short, medium and long term of the new pension system is not clear. Although the reform project contemplates the initiative to create a new savings fund, the resources of the solidarity pillar would be financed with income from the national budget, which leaves doubts, since if it is from ordinary income the recent tax reform does not established, and if it is due to public debt, the fiscal rule is not allowing to increase the indebtedness”Amorocho explained.

Thus, what can be deduced is that the resources from contributions would end up being used to pay for the solidarity pillar, warned the academic, noting that this “would not enable the State to accommodate the possibility of financing public social spending with parafiscal contributions, since parafiscal income, as provided in article 2 of Law 225 of 1995, has a specific destination in the sector that originates the income, which is the sector of workers”.

The expert professor of the Faculty of Jurisprudence of Rosario points out that “it cannot have a specific destination but only in the sector of workers, which in turn is the owner of the parafiscal income and of which the State is only administrator and in no way could he act with the pretensions of an owner, because then he would exceed his functions”.

“It is worth clarifying that we share and applaud the inclusion of the solidarity pillar as a social public policy, since it is fully convergent with the guiding principles of the Social State of Law and constitutional equity and equality,” said Amorocho.

faculties

For the sake of a proactive vision for the financing of this type of public policy, it is pertinent to think now more than ever about promoting business formalization programs, deepening of electronic invoicing and cleaning of the Sisbén databases, among others, where they could obtain real resources and not fall into the possible temptation of thinking about financing foreseeable pension deficits with liquid resources from pension contributions, said the expert.

“We are a Social State of Law, in which the distribution of weights and counterweights is very clear. The approval of articles with requests for such broad powers to modify the Colpensiones structure is unconstitutional and violates the substantial principle of reserve of law”commented Amorocho, when alerting that the reform project requests the creation of a commission that every four years evaluates the possibility of modifying parameters of the pension system, such as the retirement age, replacement rates and contribution weeks.

The country does require these reforms, but it is pertinent that they be carried out with sufficient debate, facing the country and with unrestricted respect for compliance with the principle of reserve of law and under the unavoidable framework of clear rules of the game in terms of financing, he concluded the expert.

The government’s initiative

Among the important points of the pension reform project is that the first three current monthly legal minimum wages of income must be contributed to Colpensiones. Only after that threshold will people be able to allocate contributions to private funds.

Currently, workers can choose whether to make their pension savings in the public system, managed by Colpensiones, and private funds. In the first, known as the average premium regime, they contribute to a common pool and retire with an allowance proportional to the average of the base of their contributions of the previous 10 years. In the second model, that of private individuals, they contribute to an individual account and the amount of their pension depends on what they have saved plus the return on those savings.

Another essential change in the reform is the value of what he proposes to call a solidarity contribution, a subsidy so that Colombians who do not get a pension do receive an income. The project establishes them at $223,000, less than 25% of a minimum wage.

“The solidarity pillar is for all those over 65, which are 2.5 million people, who will be given an income above the poverty line, equivalent to $223,000. Three times higher than the subsidy currently granted by the Colombia Mayor program. This income will be increased according to the economic growth of the country”, indicates the Ministry of Labor.

The proposal also includes a semi-contributory pillar that will grant an income to people who could not retire, but did manage to save in Colpensiones or in a Pension Fund Administrator. These two pillars, the solidarity and the semi-contributory, are added to the contributory one —directed at Colpensiones— and the voluntary individual savings, for those who earn more than three minimum wages. This is how the so-called pillar system that President Petro wants to carry out is completed.