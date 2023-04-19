Experts will talk about alternatives to reduce informality in the city

Next Wednesday, April 19, “Forums from the Center: Proposals for a Better City” will take place, this time the conversation will be about “How to reduce informality in Medellín.”

About the event

In recent years, informal sales in the city have doubled. In 2017, Medellín had about 17,000 people working in the streets, while in 2022, this figure reached 35,000, according to the same informal innkeeper associations.

This situation not only affects formal commerce, but is also a source of serious problems, especially in the center of Medellín. Therefore, Corpocentro and the Public Improvement Society will address the issue in a forum.

The event will take place next Wednesday, April 19, at 5:00 p.m., at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, located on Avenida La Playa, Calle 52 with Carrera 42 – 08.

The guests of this session will be: Ruben Augusto Valencia Sánchez, director of Competitiveness of the Chamber of Commerce of Medellín for Antioquia; Sergio Tobon Ospina, head of the Economics Program at the University of Medellín and Claudia Bustamante Ortiz, economist and consultant.

The moderator will be the economic journalist Duglas Balbín Vásquez. People interested in registering for this forum, which is free of charge, can do so through the website www.corpocentro.com

About Corpocentro

The Corporación Cívica Centro de Medellín -CORPOCENTRO-, is a non-profit entity created in 1993. It represents an important group of private sector companies before public entities, control organizations and the community in general, for the management of civic programs, investigations, projects, citizen oversight and activities that benefit the inhabitants, merchants and visitors of the center.