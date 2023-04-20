explain the strange black spots that appeared on the Codex Atlanticus » Science News

Fonte: Twitter/@ElenaCue_dc

Several years ago they appeared on the famous Codex Atlanticus Of Leonardo da Vinci ambiguous ones black spots. The well-known collection of drawings and writings, located since 1997 in a controlled microclimate Ambrosian Library of Milan, had begun to show strange traces of blackening. According to the investigations carried out on the Codex, these stains were present on approximately 120 pages.

However, the staines were starting to worry curators with the fear of losing the greatest collection of Leonardo da Vinci inside the Codex Atlanticus. It was not very clear what was the root cause of all this. Finally there are some explanations for this strange phenomenon: in fact, recent studies have ruled out that these stains were caused by microbiological deterioration. Anyway, one new research looked at the pages using l’imaging a fotoluminescenza iperspettrale e l’imaging a fluorescenza UVdetecting the presence of starch and PVA glue in the strongly colored areas of the codex, precisely at the edges of the pages in which they are bound.

As the expert group explained in an article: “A mixture of PVAc and starch glues was detected in the area closest to the sheetwhich is the area that appears dark. It remains to be determined whether the degradation reactions of this synthetic glue (together with the hydrolysis of the paper) could have played a role in promoting the blackening phenomenon”.

Furthermore, the team also found out round inorganic nanoparticles consist of mercurio e sulfur inside the cavity on the paper separating the pages of the codex. In a press release, the experts then stated that: “Deep studies on paper conservation methods have allowed us to formulate some hypotheses on the formation of the metacinnabar. The presence of mercury could be associated with the addition of an antifouling salt in the glue mixture used in the restoration techniques of Grottaferrata, which could have been applied only in some areas of the passepartout paperright where it contains Leonardo’s sheet, to ensure adherence and prevent microbiological infestations on the Codex”.

While regarding the presence of sulfurhas been associated withair pollution or garlic additives used in the gluewhich over time would have caused a reaction with mercury salts and the formation of metacinnabar particles, therefore also responsible for the black spots. The study was later published in Nature.