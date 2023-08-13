Explicit obligation to provide information for online reviews based on financial benefits

Advertising with customer ratings is an important sales promotion tool because reviews can have a significant influence on the purchase decision. In order to motivate customers to make a review, companies sometimes reward this with financial benefits. However, the Hanover Regional Court clarified what needs to be taken into account in its judgment of December 22, 2022 (Az: 21 O 20/21). Read more about the decision below.

I. The facts

The defendant sold furniture online and advertised it with customer reviews on the website. Among other things, the customers received certain financial advantages for each rating submitted (100 X Points = 1 EUR).

However, the defendant never referred to the granting of financial advantages for the assessment fee.

The central competition office objected to this, which, in the absence of any reference to a financial consideration, misled the cause and the impartiality of the “bought” ratings in the sense of § 5 para. 1 UWG saw.

After an unsuccessful warning, the central competition office then filed an action for injunctive relief.

II. The decision

In its judgment of December 22, 2022 (Az: 21 O 20/21), the LG Hanover classified the actions of the defendant as misleading and therefore anti-competitive.

Insofar as financial incentives are granted to customers for ratings, this must be made clear by means of a corresponding declaration when the buyer’s statement is reproduced.

For consumers, reviews by other customers that reflect user experiences with a product or a company are an extremely important source of information. Experience has shown that they are more skeptical about subjectively colored positive or negative evaluations. In any case, the consumers expected that the reviewer had not received any payment for this and also that the reviews were not bought, made up.

When it comes to product ratings, the traffic would generally assume that these would generally be written without consideration. Although he often does not give customer ratings the same importance as editorial contributions, he still assumes that the reviewers bought the products out of their own decision to buy and ultimately communicated their experience uninfluenced by third parties.

In the present case, at least some of the assessments were not given freely and independently. Finally, it can be assumed that a significant part of the ratings were only given because of the reward with X-Points.

It is obvious that such reviews tend to be positive. Although this is not a paid recommendation in the literal sense, it is not an objective evaluation either.

In order to dispel the misconception about the independence of the rating and the self-initiation of the rating submission, the defendant should have explained the consideration granted in direct connection with the ratings concerned and thus put their significance and significance into perspective.

III. Conclusion

Encouraging customers to give a customer rating through financial incentives is not generally prohibited according to settled case law. “Bought” ratings, however, trigger special duties to provide information about the granting of the consideration and its type when they are presented in advertising.

If reviews given on the basis of consideration are published without further notice for sales promotion purposes, this constitutes misleading information about the independence and the reason for the review.

