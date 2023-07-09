Exploited and threatened workers, six owners of a textile company are on trial [notiziediprato.it]

09.07.2023 h 11:17 comments

Exploited and threatened workers, six owners of a textile company are on trial

The indictment decided by the investigating judge in the light of the investigation born from the complaint of three workers who had turned to the union. Exhausting shifts with starvation wages and fake contracts

Exhausting shifts, starvation wages and no right to rest for workers hired largely undeclared or with contracts that provided for fake part-time. This is the scenario of exploitation, unfortunately not unusual, which cost the indictment of six people, all Italians, owners of a textile company based in Montemurlo. The investigating judge charges them with the crime provided for by article 603bis on illegal hiring, which provides for severe penalties for those who exploit people in need in the workplace. And this was certainly the case for the company’s workers, all foreigners (one Albanian, the other Africans) who have joined the trial, which is set to start in February.

The story of exploitation, as reported today by the Prato della Nazione news report, came to light when three of the employees found the courage to contact the union to report a situation in which they were forced to work shifts of up to 12 hours a day, without the possibility of take advantage of rest, holidays or permits. To this would have been added a constant climate of intimidation and threats from the owners of the company. The investigations, conducted by the carabinieri of Montemurlo, thus made it possible to reconstruct the scenario that cost the indictment of the six owners.

