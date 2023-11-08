Exploration for resources in the Atlantic waters strengthens development plans in the Moroccan Sahara

It seems that the Kingdom will no longer be trapped in its dealings with the Old Continent through the Mediterranean interface. Rather, it is betting on strengthening its partnerships and diversifying its economy on the Atlantic front, to strengthen its relations with the African countries in West Africa, as well as the American space.

Perhaps this new approach, which was drawn by King Mohammed VI through the speech he addressed to the Moroccan people on the occasion of the forty-eighth anniversary of the Green March, will be a road map towards openness on the Atlantic front and the development of economic outlets to invest in the Kingdom’s abundant capabilities, especially the southern regions.

In the current November 6 speech, the King expressed this new approach. By saying: “If the Mediterranean interface is a link between Morocco and Europe, then the Atlantic interface is Morocco’s gateway to Africa, and its window of openness to American space.”

This new trend towards an integrated economy will be completed through the royal call to develop exploration for natural resources at sea. This indicates Morocco’s efforts to invest in these resources, especially those in the Moroccan Sahara.

Building multilateral relationships

Abbas Wardi, a researcher specializing in international relations, considered, in this regard, that this speech included a set of indicators entitled building an African-Mediterranean-American regional unit, noting that this bloc carried many connotations.

On top of these indicators, Abbas Wardi mentioned, in his statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, the continuation of the reconstruction of the southern provinces as they are Africa’s gateway to the Atlantic interface, then the creation of an African group capable of containing crises and benefiting from the Moroccan experience and giving, then the logic of cohesion on the basis of which such representations are formed. Economic, and finally ensuring stability at the region level.

The researcher specializing in international relations stressed that “we are facing a new, proactive pattern through which the King affirmed that royal wisdom is present in Africa to create an African renaissance and to cooperate with field partners, especially the United States of America, within the framework of building a bridge of multilateral relations to build a new global order for Africa.” “The rising trend that must enjoy stability.”

The same speaker pointed out that what was stated in the royal speech on the development of exploration for natural resources at sea is a direct invitation to all actors, including foreigners, to explore for natural resources. On top of which is gas, which major indicators show is abundant in the Kingdom, not to mention other vital natural resources.

Wardi explained that this is a new direction for the Kingdom towards building an economy based on the wealth and capabilities that the Kingdom enjoys, within the framework of integration between the Atlantic and Mediterranean fronts.

Promoting investments in the desert

Idris Lakrini, professor of international relations at the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Social Sciences of Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakesh, explained that the references contained in the royal speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the Green March, which refer to Moroccan investment in its Atlantic interface, aim to establish a developed blue economy based on supporting tourism and promoting radiance. The country and giving a distinguished position to the southern regions as a Mediterranean interface and as a space to enhance Moroccan depth towards Africa.

Lakrini considered that these references contained in the aforementioned speech indicate the promotion of investment in this space, which is rich in its various possibilities, especially since it comes after Morocco’s decision to demarcate its maritime borders, adding that there are indications that Morocco seeks to promote development in these regions and develop the economy, taking into account Considering these maritime capabilities that can support its regional and international standing.

The university professor specializing in international law stressed that what was stated in the speech in this aspect is also a message to the opponents, “given that Morocco confirms that it does not look at the Sahara issue through immediate management, and by confronting the maneuvers of the opponents; Rather, there is a future vision that supports the status of these regions as a gateway to Africa, and a candidate space for more development projects that will be invested in.”

The same spokesman pointed out that it is also a message to all partners that “betting on cooperation with Morocco is economically and strategically profitable; Given the investment opportunities its strategic and stable location provides.”

