Explore the footprints of civilization and strengthen cultural self-confidence – Chinadaily.com.cn

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the symposium on cultural inheritance and development that Chinese culture has a long history and Chinese civilization is extensive and profound. Only with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the history of Chinese civilization can we more effectively promote the creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture, more effectively promote the construction of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has refined a series of Chinese spirits with rich content and vivid charm from the perspective of enhancing historical consciousness, strengthening cultural self-confidence, and realizing national rejuvenation, and constructed a series of Chinese spirits that stretches the history of the Chinese nation and runs through the process of national rejuvenation. , The spiritual pedigree that continues the national spiritual bloodline provides a steady stream of spiritual power for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On the northern extension of Beijing’s central axis, the Chinese History Research Institute, the Chinese Communist Party History Exhibition Hall, and the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum together form a group of new cultural landmarks in Beijing. my country’s first national archaeological museum is located in the Institute of History. Here, more than 6,000 pieces of archaeologically unearthed cultural relics and precious ancient books and documents highlight the historical picture of the evolution of Chinese civilization and the exchange of Chinese and foreign civilizations for more than 5,000 years. When General Secretary Xi Jinping visited here on June 2, he emphasized that understanding the long history of Chinese civilization and perceiving the profoundness of Chinese culture cannot be separated from archaeology. It is necessary to implement major projects such as “Comprehensive Research on the Origin and Early Development of Chinese Civilization” and “Archaeology of China” to do a good job in the research and interpretation of the origin of Chinese civilization.

Chinese civilization is an important part of world civilization. General Secretary Xi Jinping paid great attention to the historical research and demonstration of the origin, formation and early development of Chinese civilization. From the rescue protection of Wanshouyan ancient human site to the application of the Liangzhu ancient city, from the comprehensive protection and utilization of the Grand Canal to the restoration of the Zhengding ancient city, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly made important contributions to archaeological exploration of the unknown, revealing the origin, and demonstrating the elegance of Chinese civilization. instruct. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has presided over two collective study sessions of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on the Chinese Civilization Exploration Project, pointing out that the Chinese civilization has a long history and is extensive and profound. It is the unique spiritual symbol of the Chinese nation, the foundation of contemporary Chinese culture, and The spiritual bond of Chinese people all over the world is also a treasure of Chinese cultural innovation.

Under the care and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s civilization exploration and archaeological work have been further advanced and historic breakthroughs have been achieved. In 2022, the No. 3 skull of “Yunxian Man” was discovered at the Liangzi site of Xuetang in Shiyan, Hubei. It is the most complete Homo erectus skull fossil of the time found in inland Eurasia so far, about 1 million years ago. Nearly 10,000 exquisitely crafted hand axes and thin-edged axes were found in the Piluo site in Sichuan, 130,000 years ago. Erlitou, Taosi, Shimao, Liangzhu, Sanxingdui and other Chinese civilization exploration projects have achieved important results, which have proved my country’s million-year human history, 10,000-year cultural history, and 5,000-year history of civilization. The magnificent wave of civilization on the land of China has never stopped.

Without the inheritance and development of civilization, without the promotion and prosperity of culture, there will be no realization of the Chinese Dream. With the continuous development of China‘s economy and society, the Chinese civilization will conform to the development of the times and glow with more vigorous vitality. To provide spiritual motivation for enhancing cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation, and realizing the great rejuvenation of the nation.

