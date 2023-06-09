Explore the source of Chinese civilization and strengthen cultural confidence!Written on the occasion of the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day in 2023 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Explore the source of Chinese civilization and strengthen cultural confidence!Written on the occasion of Cultural and Natural Heritage Day 2023

Come from history and settle in time. Cultural relics tell moving stories, record the information of the times, carry splendid civilization, and outline the growth of the Chinese nation bit by bit. On June 10th, 2023, “Culture and Nature“Heritage Day”, this year’s theme is “Cultural Relics Protection and Utilization and Cultural Confidence and Self-improvement”. At that time, “Exploring the Origin of Chinese Civilization and Strengthening Cultural Confidence – 2023 Cultural and Natural Heritage Day Shanxi Home Event” will be held at Guandi Temple in Yuncheng. passPublicity and display of the protection and utilization of cultural relics and cultural heritage protection and inheritance in Shanxi in the new era, as well as new achievements and new progress of the Chinese Civilization Discovery Project, further enhance historical awareness and strengthen cultural self-confidence,For the construction of a strong country and the rejuvenation of the nationInject strong Shanxi power!

Spreading out the long scroll of time, the points marked by Shanxi cultural relics are particularly eye-catching.

2.43 million years ago, humans lit the first holy fire of civilization at the Xihoudu site. Pieces of stone artifacts and paleontological fossils let us see the human imprints of the “early Pleistocene” and find the first foothold of human beings. .

More than 7,000 years ago, Shennong Yandi, the ancestor of the humanities of the Chinese nation, planted five grains, taught farming, tasted hundreds of herbs, and cured people’s diseases in the area of ​​Yangtou Mountain in Gaoping.

4,300 years ago, Emperor Yao established his capital in Pingyang. The earliest observatory in the world and the magnificent palace show the style of the main line of China. There are complete sets of ritual instruments such as dragon plates and drums, as well as bronze wares represented by copper bells and flat pots. The words in Zhu Shu on it show the connotation of the spirit of the Chinese nation. The ruins of Taosi, shaking off the dust, bloomed the earliest “China” splendor.

The prehistoric stone city at the Bicun ruins is a window showing the formation of the multi-integrated Chinese civilization centered on the Central Plains; the half cocoon at the Xiyin village ruins pushes the history of sericulture of the Chinese nation to the Stone Age; The largest ring trench settlement in China fills the blank of large-scale settlements in the core area of ​​Yangshao… You can touch the historical sites with your hands, look up at the panic and grand scenes, and listen to the footsteps. Shanxi retains the complete imprint of China. Dazzling in the civilization exploration project. The fruitful archaeological results have proved the history of human beings for millions of years, the history of culture for 10,000 years, and the history of civilization for more than 5,000 years. The grandeur of the main root and main vein inspires firm cultural self-confidence and strong national pride.

Stepping into the long river of history, the waves of cultural relics in Shanxi are particularly moving.

The cultural relics on the ground are scattered all over the place, and the remains of ancient buildings are the best in the country. The only three Tang Dynasty wooden buildings remaining in the country are all in Shanxi, and the “No. 1 National Treasure” Foguang Temple shines with the splendor of the Tang Dynasty. The Buddhist sacred place of Mount Wutai, the grandeur of the Yungang Grottoes, and the legacy of the Ming and Qing Dynasties in the ancient city of Pingyao are well-known as the three world heritage sites. The Hall of Our Lady of Jinci, a model of Song Dynasty architecture, stands majestically. The world’s tallest and oldest wooden pagoda in Ying County stands for a thousand years. The Shanxi Merchants Courtyard reflects the century-old glory of Huitong, and the “treasure house of ancient colored sculpture and mural art” shows the genetic code of Chinese aesthetics. The 1,400-kilometer Great Wall winds and winds, raising the backbone of a dragon between heaven and earth.

Red cultural relics are all over the province, and revolutionary cultural relics are blooming brilliantly. Shanxi is a red hot land with a glorious revolutionary tradition. The older generation of revolutionaries have fought and lived here for a long time. They have opened up three revolutionary bases in Shanxi-Chahar-Hebei, Shanxi-Hebei-Luyu, and Shanxi-Sui. , Pingxingguan Battle Site, etc., are all famous red cultural relics throughout the country. The precious revolutionary cultural relics have created the Taihang spirit, Luliang spirit and Youyu spirit that will shine for thousands of years.

The cultural relics in the collection are as bright as stars, and the treasures are rare and pleasing to the eye. Shanxi has a rich and colorful collection of cultural relics, with more than 3.2 million pieces, including more than 50,000 pieces of precious cultural relics above the third level. The group is exquisitely carved and magnificent, and the porcelain and colored glaze exude the peerless elegance of mud and fire.

Throughout the history, from the pre-Qin period, the majestic style of the Han Dynasty, the atmosphere of the prosperous Tang Dynasty, the elegant Song rhyme, the elegant demeanor of Yuan, Ming and Qing Dynasties, to the blending of multi-ethnic cultures, the galloping of Shanxi merchants, and the bloody battles of the army and the people, Shanxi’s cultural relics are as numerous as stars. They are the witnesses, they are the unique and charming cultural business cards of ancient Shanxi, and they are also the uninterrupted civilization footprints of the Chinese nation from the depths of history.

Turning over the glorious chapter of the times, the high-quality development answers written by Shanxi’s cultural relics are particularly eye-catching.

“The elder who seeks the tree must consolidate its roots; the one who wants to flow far must dredge its source.” Strengthening the protection, inheritance and utilization of historical and cultural heritage is the only way to explore the source of Chinese civilization and the way to inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Inevitably required.

General Secretary Xi Jinping remembered this, and visited Shanxi four times to investigate and investigate in person, and gave important instructions on the protection and utilization of cultural relics, and placed ardent expectations on them. Shanxi takes General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on cultural relics work and the spirit of the important instructions of Shanxi’s important speeches on investigation and investigation as the fundamental basis for doing a good job in cultural relics work, and continues to build a new development pattern of “11356”, insisting on high-quality development as the main theme. The three major work areas of cultural relics, ancient buildings and museums will accelerate the establishment of a cultural relics scientific and technological innovation system, a cultural relics talent team system, a cultural relics safety responsibility system, a cultural relics value dissemination system, and a cultural relics cause policy system guarantee system that supports the high-quality development of cultural relics. Create a “six-in-one” work pattern of protection, research, display, utilization, management, and service, and the cultural relics cause glows with new vitality.

Key topics and major projects such as “Archaeology of China” and “Exploring the Origin of Chinese Civilization” continue to focus on key sites and important cemeteries; the use of general government bonds to support the protection and utilization of low-level cultural relics has greatly expanded the channels for cultural relics protection funds, and has been used nationwide. The cultural relics system is of groundbreaking significance; for the first time in our province and the first in the country to introduce the implementation method for free orientation training of cultural relics general talents to solve the shortage of grassroots professional talents; Printed and distributed, the cultural relics collected in museums, the heritage displayed on the vast land, and the words written in ancient books will become rich resources for the soul of cultural people and Bacon; included in the pilot provinces for the construction of a large database of national cultural relics resources, Shanxi cultural relics resources The large database is about to be launched… A province with a large cultural relics is gradually changing into a province with strong cultural relics, and cultural self-confidence is gradually injecting new resources into the construction of a strong cultural province.

The soul of the country is transformed by culture and cast by culture. “We must strengthen our cultural self-confidence, shoulder our mission, work hard, and work together to create a new culture that belongs to our era and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” Better shoulder the new cultural mission, strengthen cultural self-confidence, uphold openness and inclusiveness, adhere to integrity and innovation, stimulate the cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation, continue to promote cultural prosperity, build a culturally powerful country, and build a modern civilization of the Chinese nation at a new historical starting point. Continuously promote exchanges and mutual learning among human civilizations, and inject strong spiritual power into the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.” On June 2 and 7, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, delivered an important speech, and sent a congratulatory letter to the first Summit Forum on Building a Cultural Power And from the perspective of the overall strategy of the development of the party and the country, it made a comprehensive and systematic in-depth explanation of a series of major theoretical and practical issues in the inheritance and development of Chinese culture, and issued an inspiring call. The new era has new missions, and the new journey has new responsibilities. Today’s Shanxi, with its clear historical and cultural context, gives the world the meaning to stop and look back; with the uninterrupted progress of civilization, it gives us the strength to forge ahead. “Explore the origin of Chinese civilization and strengthen cultural self-confidence” See the cultural Shanxi from the ancient cultural relics, and understand the confident China in the cultural Shanxi! (Reporter Zhou Yuli)