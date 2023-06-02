Explore your next destination with pride

Pplan your trip with KAYAK’s guides and recommendations for Pride 2023

LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations are approaching in various parts of the world in commemoration of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York on June 28, 1969. These events, with an international dimension, promote respect for all people, regardless of their orientation sexuality or gender identity.

In celebration of pride, KAYAK, the world‘s leading metasearch engine, returns with its annual guide for everyone in the community and those who believe in diversity and inclusion when traveling. On the site you can explore destinations, featured events, festivals and marches around the world, and safety tips. This is a complete guide to enjoy the most colorful season of the year while traveling.

If you are an ally or part of the community, you know that planning for pride events is essential; That is why we share with you 4 destinations in Latin America so that you can pack your bags and live this celebration in the best way. From this year’s LGBTQ+ agenda, we recommend the following:

São Paulo Brazil: It could be said that diversity is what makes the heart of São Paulo beat because it is the city with the greatest variety of attractions, bars, restaurants, hotels and everything you could want for an unforgettable experience. In addition, its Pride Parade is recognized as the largest in the world.

This destination celebrates the LBGTQ+ Pride March on June 11. To travel between June 9 and 16, you can find tickets from Quito for $572 roundtrip.

Mexico City, Mexico: This city is the perfect destination for any traveler, whether you are looking for the classic tourist attractions or want to learn about the culture and rich history of the area. Did you know that the Mayans had rituals for homosexual relationships? It is therefore not surprising that it is a very popular destination among the LGBTQ+ community, which will hold its parade pride in CDMX on June 24.

Getting to this destination during pride week from June 20 to 28 can cost from $467.

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Argentina is the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010, including the full right to adoption. Its capital, also known as the “Latin American Gay Capital”, offers several options to enjoy the most colorful side of the city: Glam Club in the Recoleta neighborhood; the Sitges bar in Palermo; Contramano Bar in Recoleta and, in San Telmo, the Pride Café.

Find flights between November 1 and 8, to experience the Pride March, starting at $627 from Mariscal Sucre International Airport.

Montevideo, Uruguay: This southern country has been in the international news since 2012, thanks to its liberal and progressive policies, including equal rights for same-sex unions and heterosexual marriages.

You can arrive in Montevideo between September 27 and October 4 to experience the famous March for Diversity, with plane tickets from $648

But not only the south of the continent is getting ready for this occasion, in the KAYAK LGBTQ+ guide you will discover the best areas, accommodations and parties to live your pride to the fullest in big cities like Amsterdam and New York and also in warmer destinations like Malta and Thailand… in case you want to be a little more adventurous.

Although the LBGTQ+ Pride celebrations take place the rest of the year, the vast majority and those considered the most important take place between June and July. For now, we share with you the events that will take place during the month of June so that you can plan now how to get to the end of the rainbow. Is everything ready?