Exploring Induced Lactation: Sharing the Role of Breastfeeding in Same-Sex Couples

Librarian Aline Tavella and her wife Camila Souza had dreamed of starting a family for years. When Aline became pregnant through assisted reproduction in 2022, Camila decided she wanted to breastfeed their child, even though she hadn’t given birth. Camila was motivated by the desire to share the duties of motherhood with her wife.

Camila sought advice from professionals who explained the process of induced lactation to her. While she may produce less milk than Aline, she could still contribute to feeding the baby. Camila began the process, and to her surprise, it worked well for her. She started producing milk just nine days after starting the protocol, a rare occurrence.

During pregnancy, estrogen and progesterone rise to maintain the pregnancy and inhibit milk production. After birth, the hormones shift, allowing milk production to begin. To induce lactation without pregnancy, hormonal therapy, combined with a medication called domperidone, is often prescribed. Suction, either from a baby or a breast pump, is necessary to release the hormones responsible for milk production.

While the process is generally safe, there are contraindications for certain individuals, such as those who have had certain medical conditions. In cases where the non-pregnant mother produces less milk, a method called “translactation” can be used, where a tube is placed in the breast to stimulate milk production.

The ability to induce lactation is not only limited to cisgender women. Transgender men who have not had a complete removal of the mammary gland can breastfeed as well, although the amount of milk produced may vary. Trans women, who have undergone feminizing hormone therapy, can also breastfeed as their breasts develop. The use of lactogogue medications and increased doses of female hormones can facilitate the process.

Breast milk produced by individuals who have not been pregnant is just as nutritional as milk produced by women who have gone through pregnancy. The body is capable of personalizing milk production based on the baby’s needs in real time.

Overall, induced lactation provides an opportunity for non-pregnant partners to bond with their babies and share the responsibilities of parenting. Camila’s successful experience with induced lactation demonstrates that it is a viable option for those who wish to breastfeed their child, regardless of whether or not they have given birth.

