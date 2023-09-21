Exploring Inner Mongolia: Witnessing the Changing Landscape through the Eyes of Journalists

Notes of Outstanding Journalists on Inner Mongolia Tour 2: Walk the Land of Saibei and Feel the Changes of the Times

Guo Cunju of Economic Daily

September 10, 2023

During the “Inner Mongolia Research and Training Activity for Senior Night Shift Editors and Outstanding Journalists on the News Front” organized by the China Journalists Association, journalists had the opportunity to explore Inner Mongolia and witness the changes taking place in the region. From September 5th to 8th, I had the privilege to participate in this activity and engage in extensive exchanges and reflections at the grassroots level.

The event provided a rare opportunity to strengthen what we call the “four forces” – foot power, eyesight, brain power, and writing power. It allowed us to deepen our understanding of the importance of being at the forefront of news reporting and the impact it has on the dissemination, guidance, influence, and credibility of news and public opinion.

One of the highlights of the tour was visiting the Inner Mongolia University for Nationalities Museum, where we explored the historical relics and learned about the Xiliao River Civilization and its significance in shaping the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community. The unique charm of the national culture was evident, and it served as a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

Another memorable visit was to the Inner Mongolia Mengdong Wind Power Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Base. Witnessing the massive wind power equipment and learning about the efforts made towards autonomous production highlighted the region’s commitment to sustainable and innovative development. The Longma Holding Group, a key enterprise in the base, showcased the integration of research, design, production, and inspection in its manufacturing process, resulting in improved market competitiveness.

The journey through the forests of Tongliao and Chifeng exemplified the impact of environmental conservation and restoration efforts. The “Chinese Journalists Forest,” built under the initiative of the China Journalists Association and with donations from journalists across the country, transformed the barren Qinghe Town into a vibrant green area. This experience was a testament to the harmonious coexistence between man and nature and the power of collective action in promoting ecological sustainability.

The research and training activity not only provided a vivid and profound demonstration of the importance of on-the-ground reporting but also emphasized the necessity of conducting in-depth research. In line with the “Work Plan for the Promotion of Investigation and Research in the Whole Party” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, journalists recognized the significance of investigation and research in gaining insights and effectively fulfilling their role as disseminators of news and public opinion.

Through visits to various cultural and industrial sites, journalists gained a better understanding of national unity, integration, and innovative green development measures. The knowledge acquired allowed for more comprehensive and accurate news reporting, enabling journalists to grasp the complexities of local and national issues and present a balanced and informed narrative to the audience.

Beyond research and training, the event fostered business exchanges among the participating journalists. The opportunity to engage with peers from different media outlets sparked conversations about media integration, discourse systems, and improving the timeliness and effectiveness of news reports. These discussions not only deepened professional relationships but also inspired innovative approaches to journalism.

As a night editor of a newspaper, I found the exchanges with colleagues from print media particularly valuable. Topics such as the publishing process, layout language, and headline production provided insights that I can apply to my future work. The friendships forged and the experiences gained during this event will undoubtedly contribute to my growth as a journalist and help me continuously improve my skills.

In conclusion, this research and training activity reaffirmed the importance of practicing the “four forces” and the need for continuous learning and improvement in the field of journalism. As disseminators of policy propositions, recorders of the times, promoters of social progress, and guardians of fairness and justice, journalists must possess the technical abilities and research skills necessary to fulfill their roles effectively. This journey through Inner Mongolia showcased the progress being made and reminded us of the promising future that lies ahead as long as we remain committed to our profession and the pursuit of truth.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation based on the provided content. The information contained in this article may not reflect the actual news or events.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

