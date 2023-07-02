Exploring “Pujiang Experience” and “Ten Thousand Projects”: Lessons and Achievements Discussed by Provincial Science and Technology Department and Provincial Association for Science and Technology

Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice, and build new achievements丨Provincial Science and Technology Department and Provincial Association for Science and Technology Study and Discuss Cases of “Pujiang Experience” and “Ten Thousand Projects”

July 02, 2023 09:17:35

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Peng Yi

News from our newspaper (Reporter Peng Yi) Recently, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology held a meeting of the party group’s theoretical learning center group to study and exchange Zhejiang’s “Pujiang Experience” and “Ten Million Project” experience cases.

The meeting emphasized that the Provincial Department of Science and Technology should improve its political capabilities in the process of learning and increasing wisdom, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It is necessary to improve the ability of thinking, to have “a great country” in mind, to be good at “observing the general trend”, to plan scientific and technological work from the overall perspective of accelerating the construction of a modern and powerful province, to continuously enhance foresight, forward-looking decision-making, and work initiative, and to make scientific decisions Leading the development of science.

It is necessary to improve the practical ability in establishing a correct view of political achievements and conducting investigations and studies, and consciously use the five-character formula of “deep, solid, detailed, accurate, and effective” to focus on building a regional scientific and technological innovation highland, laying a solid foundation for technological innovation, making breakthroughs in key core technologies, Accelerate the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, enhance the efficiency of the scientific and technological innovation system and other key tasks, aim at the problems and change them, and promote high-quality development in the process of breaking through the bottlenecks of scientific and technological work.

News from our newspaper (Reporter Peng Yi) Recently, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology held a study meeting of the party group’s theoretical study center group to study in depth the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the “Ten Thousand Project” and “Pujiang Experience”, and conducted special studies around two typical cases seminar.

The meeting emphasized that the majority of party members and cadres should deepen their ideological understanding, earnestly study and study the “Ten Thousand Project” and “Pujiang Experience”, apply the working methods and experience enlightenment contained in the case to the actual work, and transform the learning effect into problem solving, a powerful driving force to promote work. It is necessary to adhere to the “people-centered” development idea, strengthen the sense of purpose of serving the people, base on the main line of work of serving scientific and technological workers, solve practical problems for scientific and technological workers, and continuously improve the sense of gain and happiness of scientific and technological workers feel.

It is necessary to establish and practice a correct view of political achievements, continuously improve work style, persist in down-to-earth work, and regard the affairs of the masses as the biggest thing to do. It is necessary to establish systematic thinking to achieve comprehensive governance, “one game of chess” layout, “one heart” promotion, give full play to the talents and organizational advantages of the Association for Science and Technology, effectively reduce the system cost of solving problems, and open up the “final” of serving the masses in solving problems and solving problems. one kilometer”.