Exploring the African Style: A Look into the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Appreciate the African Style at Home at the 3rd China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

On the first day of the public opening of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, around 40,000 citizens flocked to the various country pavilions. The expo, held in Changsha, offered visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the African culture and experience the diverse products the continent has to offer.

Citizens were delighted to explore the exhibition halls, selecting their favorite African specialty products. Rwandan coffee, Kenyan roses crafted into rabbit figurines, and exquisite malachite and sapphire jewelry were just a few of the treasures on display that caught visitors’ attention. Families also enjoyed the chance to interact with exhibitors and practice foreign languages, making it a fun and educational experience for everyone.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of African specialties. Different from the previous two days, which were aimed at professional audiences, the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center opened its doors to the public. The guest of honor, Rwanda, attracted a significant number of visitors to learn and appreciate its unique products.

Shubi and Sharma, foreign students who spoke Chinese, enthusiastically introduced the various coffee and tea options available at the Rwanda National Pavilion. Zhang Na, a café owner, was particularly interested and tasted different types of coffee from Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Kenya. She was delighted to find that the exhibition brought a variety of African accessories, spices, wood carvings, shea butter, and mineral gemstones, allowing Changsha citizens to experience the taste and charm of Africa in their own city.

The expo also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange. African students overseas performed traditional dances in colorful costumes, attracting the curiosity of both children and adults. Several exhibition areas were transformed into language corners where children confidently communicated with each other in foreign languages. From discussing products and customs to introducing tourist attractions and exchanging contact information through WeChat, the children’s understanding of Africa expanded during their visit.

According to the event organizers, nearly 40,000 citizens visited the expo on its first day, reflecting the strong interest and support for this open platform that brings the African flavor to Changsha.

