Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspects Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City to Promote Historical and Ecological Preservation

Subtitle: Ancient Shu Road and Cuiyun Corridor: Symbols of Chinese Civilization and Beauty

Byline: Jiang Yi, Xiao Yonghang, Tong Fang

Date: [Insert Date]

Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province – On the afternoon of the 25th, General Secretary Xi Jinping embarked on a visit to the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province. The purpose of his visit was to gain insight into the local efforts in historical and cultural preservation and the enhancement of ecological civilization construction.

The Shu Road, renowned for its arduous journey to the blue sky, and the Jianmen Xiongguan, known for its unbeatable strength, have fascinated people for thousands of years. Through numerous poems throughout different dynasties, including celebrated poet Li Bai, these sites have garnered worldwide recognition.

Jianmen Shu Road, historically known as Jinniu Road, has witnessed countless myths, legends, and historical events. Tales like Wuding Kaishan and Jiang Weishouxian have been passed down through generations.

Parallel to the Jianmen Shu Road, the Cuiyun Corridor epitomizes the region’s history with its tranquil and profound temperament. A famous poem describes it as “protected by green smoke, moss and flowers shade rain and wet clothes, and Huike hanging leaves are cool and demeanor,” rightfully capturing its essence.

Spanning a total mileage of 151 kilometers, the Cuiyunlang Jiange section of the Shu Road follows the herringbone-shaped distribution, with Jianzhou as its center and extending to Zhaohua in the north, Langzhong in the south, and Zitong in the west.

The Cuiyun Corridor boasts an astonishing number of ancient trees, including 7,778 ancient cypresses, totaling 7,803 in total. These ancient cypresses have an average age of 1,050 years, earning them the titles of “Road Wonders” and “Forest Living Fossils.”

Originating from the Qin Dynasty, the tradition of planting and protecting cypresses along the Shu Road has been upheld for centuries. Historical records from the Tang, Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties all mention decrees and regulations forbidding the cutting, logging, or cultivation of trees along these ancient roads.

Under the protection and relay system of past dynasties, the ancient cypresses along the Cuiyunlang section have thrived, radiating lush greenery and vitality.

Since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, Jiange County has continued the tradition of relay protection, preserving and perpetuating the practice of “handover of officials leaving office.” The number and growth of ancient cypresses have become significant criteria during handovers of county and township party and government leaders, as well as natural resources audits.

Following the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Jiange County has seen the completion of two resignation handovers of county magistrates and over 20 resignation handovers of township (town) chiefs. The concept of “one tree, one stall,” “one tree, one person,” and “one tree, one policy” has become deeply ingrained in the hearts of the local community, emphasizing the importance of planting and protecting cypresses to preserve the ecology.

The secluded Cuiyun Corridor, standing the test of time, continues to exude its serene beauty, symbolizing the enduring history and unwavering spirit of Chinese civilization.

[Publishing Details: This article has been jointly produced by Xinhua News Agency China and Xinhua News Agency Sichuan Branch. Journalists Jiang Yi, Xiao Yonghang, and Tong Fang contributed to this report. Visual content was edited by Wu Jingjing and Zhang Huihui.]

