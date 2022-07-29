According to news on July 29th, recently, the news of Daily Fresh’s “thunder” came out. Sohu Technology visited the Daily Fresh Headquarters in Beijing Shunyi Borun Science and Technology Park. Dozens of daily fresh food suppliers gathered at the scene, and some employees moved out of their workstations one after another. On the scene, Daily Youxian is being enforced by the market supervision department. Among the suppliers, some owe around 100,000 yuan, while others owe millions.

At present, there are 170 people in a WeChat group called “Daily Youxian Debt Collection Group”, and some people claim that they are owed 15 million yuan.

It is understood that some suppliers rushed to Beijing from Shanxi overnight after the news was exposed, while others have been in Beijing for more than 10 days without reception. A cold storage supplier was owed more than 4 million yuan and had to take his young child to defend his rights.

A packaging material supplier told Sohu Technology that Daily Youxian owes them more than 800,000 yuan, which has been in arrears since the end of December, because Daily Youxian is still making repayments and has not paid much attention.

A vegetable supplier said that since the second half of last year, the account period of Daily Youxian has been continuously extended, from half a month to one month to two months, and no payment has been returned since September last year. The supplier said that Daily Youxian owed more than 700,000 yuan to them. “In order to supply them, we are all losing money. After the account period is extended, we also have to supply them, because we are worried that they will not settle the payment in the future.”

A supplier revealed that in March this year, two suppliers who were owed more than 40 million yuan tried to threaten them by jumping off the building, but they failed to do so.

An employee told Sohu Technology that they don’t expect the company to compensate them now, as long as they pay back the wages they owe since May. According to her, employees are currently planning to conduct collective labor arbitration. According to her, in fact, since the end of last year, Daily Youxian has comforted employees that the financing will be in place immediately, and also negotiated with a number of investors, but in the end it failed to save the decline.

A number of on-site suppliers said that they signed contracts with Daily Youxian from Qingdao, Tianjin, Beijing and other companies. “This company is all shells, and the so-called Shanxi coal boss’s capital injection is a false shot.”

Some suppliers found out that all the computers on the workstation were rented when they learned about the assets of Daily Youxian. There aren’t too many assets in the warehouse either.