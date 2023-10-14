Exploring the Ecological Beauty of Jinan: Unveiling the Picturesque Scenery Along the Yellow River

Huanghe News Network (Reporter Niu Muchao) – Jinan City, known for its unique natural geography shaped by the Yellow River, is showcasing its picturesque autumn scenery and promoting the integration of ecological protection and leisure tourism. The online theme gathering event “Meeting the Sea Along the Yellow River” recently visited Jinan City, and the interview team was amazed by the autumn colors and beautiful landscapes.

One of the highlights of the trip was the Quehua Yanyu Ecological Demonstration Park, also known as the Yellow River Green Ecological Gate, and the Muli Qingyuan Scenic Area. Walking along the Yellow River embankment, the reporters were greeted by the stunning view of Queshan Mountain and Huashan Mountain across the river. The clear blue sky, sparkling Yellow River, and vibrant autumn foliage created a scenery reminiscent of the famous painting “Autumn Colors of Magpies” by Zhao Mengfu. The landscape during the rainy season, with mist-covered mountains, is considered one of the “Eight Scenic Spots of Jinan.”

To fully appreciate the beauty of Queshan Mountain, Huashan Mountain, and the Jiuqu Yellow River, the best viewing point is located at the Gaijiagou Dangerous Works in Licheng District. From No. 45 Dam, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of the breathtaking scenery. Licheng District Government and the Licheng Yellow River River Affairs Bureau have been working on a 15.9-kilometer ecological project along the Yellow River Basin, which aims to improve the greenery of the Gaijiagou dangerous works and incorporate cultural symbols such as the Magpie Flower Autumn Color Picture. The project has brought about a gorgeous transformation of the Jinan Yellow River depression.

Furthermore, the Licheng Yellow River Affairs Bureau has established a joint prevention and comprehensive management mechanism for the ecological protection of the Yellow River in Shandong Province. The Yellow River Ecological Protection Joint Prevention and Comprehensive Management Office in Gaijiagou Dangerous Works coordinates efforts to ensure the safety of the Yellow River through the power of the rule of law.

The Quehua Yanyu Ecological Demonstration Park has become a popular destination for tourists. The park, located in the starting area for the transformation of old and new energy in Jinan, has developed a characteristic economy centered around “ecological camping + modern agriculture.” With tent camping areas, RV campsites, wedding photography bases, picking areas, and more, the park attracts numerous visitors for leisure activities, especially during holidays like the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Jinan City has been actively coordinating the ecological construction of river waters, shorelines, and beach areas, leading to continuous improvement in the ecological and landscape functions of the Yellow River embankments. The Quehua Yanyu Ecological Park, along with other attractions such as the Yellow River Forest Park and Jinan Yellow River Cultural Exhibition Hall, connects the beautiful scenery on both sides of the Yellow River. Future plans for the park include the development of a beach sports and leisure area, Yanyu Tower, Bianque Cultural Plaza, and more.

Another scenic area not to be missed is the Huangdi Causeway in Huaiyin City. The area offers a visual feast in every season, with flowers in spring, cicadas in summer, ginkgo trees in autumn, and snowy landscapes in winter. Under the concept of “ecological Yellow River, pastoral Yellow River, cultural Yellow River, and dynamic Yellow River,” the area features attractions like the Muli Qingyuan, the green ecological corridor, the Cherry Blossom Avenue, and the thousand-acre ginkgo forest. Over 600,000 trees have been planted along the 24.28-kilometer embankment in Huaiyin District, creating a green barrier and enhancing the ecological and scenic value of the area.

The Muli Gate, once used for draining waterlogging and replenishing ecological resources, has been transformed into the Muli Qingyuan Scenic Area. Renovations and beautifications were carried out to create a wetland landscape with lush vegetation and swaying pampas grass. The area has become one of the “Eight Sophora Tree Scenic Spots,” attracting visitors with its serene and natural beauty.

Jinan City continues to leverage its Yellow River resources and promote the integration of ecological protection and leisure tourism. With its breathtaking landscapes and ecological improvements, Jinan has become a must-visit destination for nature lovers and travelers seeking a peaceful retreat.

