Ganpo, a small town nestled along the banks of the Yangtze River, has long been known for its rich Buddhist culture. It is home to the famous Wenhui Pavilion, a place where countless precious ancient books and scriptures are housed. These scriptures not only represent the spiritual beliefs of the people but also serve as important cultural relics that convey the essence of Ganpo culture and the broader Yangtze River context.

For generations, the residents of Ganpo have dedicated themselves to the preservation and revision of these scriptures. The meticulous process involves the copying, translation, and interpretation of Buddhist texts to ensure their accurate transmission. This sacred duty has been passed down from one generation to the next, creating a unique cultural heritage in this small town.

In recent years, with the support of the government and the efforts of local scholars, the preservation and revision of these scriptures have reached new heights. The Wenhui Pavilion has established a special research center dedicated to the study of Ganpo culture and the revision of Buddhist scriptures. This center not only serves as a repository for ancient books but also conducts research, exhibitions, and educational programs to promote the understanding and appreciation of Ganpo culture.

The revision of these scriptures not only ensures their preservation but also kindles the fire of Ganpo culture. It ignites a sense of pride and connection among the residents, as they witness the timeless teachings of Buddhism being carried forward in their hometown. Moreover, the revision process provides an opportunity for scholars to delve deeper into the philosophical and cultural significance of these texts, enriching our understanding of Buddhism’s influence on Chinese civilization.

The efforts made to preserve and revise these scriptures have not gone unnoticed. In 2022, the Wenhui Pavilion was recognized as a National Key Cultural Relic Protection Unit, highlighting the importance of Ganpo’s cultural heritage and its contribution to the nation’s cultural landscape.

As we continue to explore the contemporary value of the Yangtze River culture, it is crucial to recognize and appreciate the significance of places like Ganpo. The preservation and revision of ancient books and scriptures serve as a bridge that connects the past with the present, allowing us to appreciate the wisdom and beauty embedded within our cultural heritage.

By studying and understanding the Yangtze River culture through these four stories of people and ancient books, we not only gain insights into our past but also pave the way for the creation of new literary and artistic masterpieces that embody the essence of the Yangtze River culture in the new era, as emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

The endless Yangtze River not only nourishes our land but also nurtures our collective identity as a nation. It is through the exploration and appreciation of the Yangtze River culture, as manifested in ancient books and scriptures, that we can truly understand and celebrate the richness and diversity of our Chinese civilization.

