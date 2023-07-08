Exploring the Historic Zangshu Pavilion: A Journey into the Sikuquanshu Collection and the Culture of Collecting Books

CCTV Launches Special Summer Plan “Mountains and Rivers Are Impressive – Looking for Cangshu Pavilion”

CCTV News: Starting today (July 8th), the news channel will launch a special summer plan called “Mountains and Rivers Are Impressive – Looking for Cangshu Pavilion”. With over 1,500 years of history in China‘s library buildings and pavilions, there have been more than 1,000 library buildings and pavilions with significant influence. The love for reading and collecting books is ingrained in the cultural genes of the Chinese people.

This year, for the first time, the National Library of Editions will exhibit authentic copies of Wenyuan Pavilion, Wenyuan Pavilion, Wenjin Pavilion, and Wensu Pavilion of the “Siku Quanshu” on the same stage, realizing the “combination of four pavilions and four libraries”. In history, there are seven Zangshu Pavilions where the “Siku Quanshu” is stored. Alongside Wenyuan Pavilion, Wenyuan Pavilion, Wenjin Pavilion, and Wensu Pavilion, there are three other pavilions: Wenhui Pavilion, Wenzong Pavilion, and Wenlan Pavilion. Today, we will take you inside the Zangshu Pavilion to learn about the “Siku Quanshu” and the culture of collecting books.

The “Siku Quanshu” is the largest comprehensive series in ancient China. Compiled during the Qianlong period of the Qing Dynasty, it is divided into four parts: Classics, History, Zi, and Ji. The content covers literature, history, philosophy, science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, and other fields.

Throughout history, the “Siku Quanshu” has been transcribed into seven editions, which are stored in seven library pavilions across the country. There is a saying of “four in the north and three in the south”. The “North Four Pavilions” include Wenyuan Pavilion in the Forbidden City, Wensu Pavilion in Shenyang, Wenyuan Pavilion in Yuanmingyuan, and Wenjin Pavilion in Chengde. The remaining three pavilions, known as the “South Three Pavilions”, are located in Wenhui Pavilion in Yangzhou, Wenzong Pavilion in Zhenjiang, and Wenlan Pavilion in Hangzhou. Although the seven library pavilions differ in size and sophistication, they all have unique architectural styles. Interestingly, the seven characters in their names actually contain the character “water”. Even though the character “Zong” in Zhenjiang Wenzong Pavilion does not have “three points of water”, it derives from the allusion of “the ancestor of all rivers returns to the sea” and carries the meaning of “water”.

