Exploring the Majestic Copper Canyon: A Journey through Mexico’s Sierra Tarahumara

Mexican Sierra Tarahumara: A Hidden Gem Larger Than the Grand Canyon

Mexico is known for its diverse landscapes, including beautiful sierras filled with mountains, canyons, and ravines. In the northern part of the country lies the Sierra Tarahumara, home to the magnificent Copper Canyon. Spanning an impressive four times the size of the renowned Grand Canyon in the United States, the Copper Canyon is a reddish and boundless natural wonder.

The Sierra Tarahumara is a remote and inaccessible universe, inhabited by incredible beings who can cover vast distances with the speed of their bare feet. The region is also home to remote villages that transform into picturesque white havens during the winter months, resembling scenes from a Nordic fantasy. Furthermore, the horizon is adorned with rock formations that can only be compared to the vastness of the sky.

For tourists and adventurers seeking an incomparable experience, the Chepe Express offers a breathtaking journey through the canyons, ravines, and mountains of the region. This train ride stops at various viewpoints, towns, and communities that exist solely to inspire the imagination, allowing visitors to embark on a deep dive into the mountainous wonders of northern Mexico.

The Chepe Express covers a distance of over 350 kilometers at a leisurely pace of nearly ten hours, providing ample opportunity to soak in the magnificent scenery. With daily departures starting from 8 am, the last train departs at 5:40 pm, partly due to the earlier darkness that falls over the silent vigil of the Tarahumaras. The train’s large windows offer passengers a glimpse into the eternal as they witness endless ravines, tunnels carved into rocks, sunsets slipping through canyons, and desert plains where aridity and the soothing melody of the river intertwine.

The Chepe Express has five stations, spread across two states: Los Mochis and El Fuerte in Sinaloa, and Bahulchivo, Divisadero, and Creel in Chihuahua. While the tour is not cheap, it is undoubtedly worthwhile to explore one of Mexico’s most challenging and breathtaking destinations. The cost varies depending on factors such as the season, whether it is a round trip or one-way, and the class of service (first class, business class, or tourist class). The cheapest package during low season can range from $1,063 pesos for a single trip to $7,300 pesos.

For those opting for the more affordable tourist class, a round trip from Los Mochis to Creel would cost approximately $4,151 pesos per person. However, first-class passengers can expect to pay $7,383 pesos per person. Detailed and up-to-date ticket prices and packages can be found on the official Chepe Express website.

It’s important to note that the high season for 2023 spans from April 2nd to 16th, July 2nd to August 31st, and December 18th to January 10th, 2024. Travelers from outside Chihuahua or Sinaloa should also consider the additional costs of transportation, lodging, and food when planning their trip.

The Sierra Tarahumara and its awe-inspiring Copper Canyon are truly a hidden gem in Mexico, waiting to be explored by those who crave adventure and natural beauty. The Chepe Express offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in this incredible landscape and witness the wonders of the Sierra Tarahumara firsthand.

