Exploring the Natural Beauty of Jilin: Italian Media Captures the Magnificence of Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve

China Daily, August 2 – The Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve in Jilin has been showcased to the world in a video report by the Italian Radio and Television Company. The report, which aired on July 28, highlighted the breathtaking beauty of Baishan Songshui. Located in northeastern China, the Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve is recognized by UNESCO as one of the world‘s terrestrial biosphere reserves, boasting a diverse range of plant and animal species across its 2,000 square kilometers of forest.

The video was captured by Italian reporter Anello during his visit to Jilin as part of the “2023 China International Media Theme Interview Group” from July 17th to 21st. The interview group, composed of Chinese and foreign media reporters, explored various regions in Jilin, including Changchun, Siping, Baishan, and Yanbian. The objective was to showcase Jilin’s natural ecology, historical and cultural charm, and its innovative development from an international perspective.

Expressing his admiration for Jilin’s landscape, Anello said, “The scenery in Jilin is magnificent, with endless plains and the unique beauty of Changbai Mountain. I hope Jilin continues to protect its ‘green water and green mountains’.”

The Italian Radio and Television Corporation, founded in 1954, is Italy’s primary public broadcasting organization. With its several TV and radio stations, it is the largest television network in Italy. Anello, who will be stationed in China, Asia, and Oceania as a reporter for the Italian Radio and Television Company, shared his excitement about living in China. He described it as a “future world” and emphasized the significant changes and developments he has witnessed since his first visit in 1997. Anello expressed his aspiration to further explore the exchanges between China and Italy, hoping to enhance European understanding of China‘s current state.

The “A Date with China” international media theme interview group, over the past three years, has delved into the wealth of Chinese culture, reveled in the beauty of China‘s green waters and mountains, and witnessed the great achievements of Chinese-style modernization in the new era. The group has published numerous media works, including texts, pictures, and videos, painting a credible, lovely, and respectable image of China in over ten languages, such as English, Arabic, French, Turkish, Russian, and Vietnamese.

The visit of the Italian Radio and Television Company to Jilin and its depiction of the Changbai Mountain Nature Reserve is an excellent example of the continued cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Italy.

