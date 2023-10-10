Exploring the Path to a Green Card: Requirements and Considerations for Undocumented Migrants in the US

Undocumented immigrants in the United States who have long dreamed of obtaining legal permanent residency, also known as a green card, might have more hope than they realize. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined specific requirements that could potentially open the door to this possibility.

To be eligible for a green card, undocumented immigrants must meet certain criteria. One crucial aspect is the definition of “extreme and extraordinary suffering,” which refers to exceptional circumstances that justify the approval of a green card.

Several situations could make undocumented immigrants eligible for a green card. For instance, an employee who has lived in the United States for at least ten years, has a good work history, and is the parent of a U.S. citizen might meet the requirements. Similarly, an undocumented individual who has lived in the US for at least seven years, is married to a permanent resident, and has a child under the age of 21 who is a U.S. citizen could also qualify. Additionally, a person with a serious disability who has lived in the US for at least five years and is the child of a US citizen might be eligible.

Despite meeting these characteristics, obtaining a green card is not guaranteed. Every case will be evaluated individually by USCIS agents.

While USCIS recommends that applicants handle the process themselves, they acknowledge that some procedures, such as obtaining a green card, can be complex. In such cases, it is advisable to seek expert legal representation. USCIS provides guidelines for choosing the right immigration lawyer. It is crucial to ensure that the lawyer is properly authorized and a member in good standing of the court bar of a state, territory, or the District of Columbia.

The attorney should also have no restrictions or disqualifications from practicing law and must be eligible to practice in the U.S. Alternatively, applicants can opt for a representative accredited by the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Access Programs and working for a recognized organization listed by the same entity.

It is essential to verify the attorney’s status by confirming their admission to practice law in the relevant state or region and checking for any court orders restricting their legal practice. USCIS emphasizes caution when dealing with notaries public, consultants, and immigration companies as they may not be authorized to provide legal advice on immigration issues unless duly recognized by the Executive Review Office of Immigration or associated with a recognized organization.

Undocumented immigrants who need assistance with immigration proceedings should carefully consider their options, keeping in mind the USCIS guidelines for choosing reliable legal representation. While the dream of obtaining a green card may seem elusive, knowing the requirements and seeking proper legal guidance can increase the chances of success.

