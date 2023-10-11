Exploring the Rich Connotation of Xi Jinping’s Cultural Thoughts: Enriching Marxist Cultural Theory and Promoting Ideological and Cultural Work

News Article: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Instructions on Ideological and Cultural Work

General Secretary Xi Jinping has recently issued significant instructions on the propaganda of ideological and cultural work. The just-concluded National Propaganda, Ideological and Cultural Work Conference highlighted the depth and richness of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s new ideas, new perspectives, and new judgments on cultural construction in the new era. These ideas stem from the practical experience of party leadership in cultural construction and enrich Marxist cultural theory. They form the cultural chapter of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, known as Xi Jinping Thought on Culture.

The cultural thoughts of Xi Jinping and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on ideological and cultural propaganda have ignited passionate discussions within the provincial ideological and cultural propaganda system. It has been agreed that a focus on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts is necessary. There is an urgency to deeply comprehend and firmly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. It is essential to enhance the sense of responsibility and mission in order to excel in publicizing ideological and cultural work in the new era. This will strengthen cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and effectively take on new cultural missions to promote the high-quality development of propaganda, ideological, and cultural work across the province.

Moreover, Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts are not only innovative and groundbreaking in cultural theoretical perspectives, but they also have practical requirements in the layout of cultural work. These thoughts provide a clear roadmap and mission statement for cultural construction in the new era. Xiao Hongbo, deputy secretary of the Party Leadership Group and President of the Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, has expressed the academy’s commitment to earnestly fulfilling its mission of excelling in philosophy and social sciences in the new era. They aim to strengthen the study, publicity, research, and interpretation of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, contributing more research results that will contribute to building a socialist cultural power and a modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

In addition, the director of the Jiangxi Gan Opera Theater, Li Yuanyuan, stresses the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts into all aspects of work. This includes effectively promoting the inheritance and development of Gan opera culture and art. The objective is to enhance the combination of the spread and influence of Chinese civilization with the practice of socialist core values. Li Yuanyuan pledges to adhere to the people’s position, strengthen cultural self-confidence, and create outstanding Gan opera works that resonate with the times and the people. They will also provide cultural services that resonate with people’s souls, enhancing the spiritual strength of the people and continuing to activate the strong vitality of excellent traditional culture.

Cadres and workers of the Provincial Federation of Social Science and Technology have also expressed their dedication to studying and understanding Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts. They plan to conduct a symposium for the province’s social science community. The aim is to strengthen research and interpretation, as well as increase the intensity of publicity and promotion. Through these efforts, they hope to lead the vast number of social science workers in the province in understanding and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts.

To fulfill the new cultural mission, the provincial propaganda, ideological, and cultural workers are gathering a formidable force. They are committed to remembering General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, expressing gratitude, and moving forward. Since 2019, the province has held the Cultural Powerful Province Conference for five consecutive years, forming the Jiangxi model of cultural reform and construction. Wang Yingchun, director of the Reform and Development Department of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, aims to promote the province’s cultural reform and the construction of a culturally strong province. This includes expanding in breadth and depth and polishing the “golden business card” of the province’s cultural strength.

Jiangxi’s rich historical and cultural resources have given confidence in strengthening cultural confidence and building a culturally strong province. Ding Xinquan, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and director of the Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, highlights the need to focus on the overall protection of cultural relics, the promotion of intangible cultural heritage, and the rescue and protection of ancient books. He also emphasizes the importance of major archaeological projects and research, aiming to showcase Jiangxi’s achievements in building the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

The cadres and employees of Jiangxi Daily (Jiangxi Newspaper Media Group) have also taken the initiative to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. They express their commitment to deepening their understanding of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts. Their objective is to strengthen their political responsibilities, adhere to integrity and innovation, and effectively guide public opinion in the new era. They aim to present the Jiangxi story of the times through various channels and forms, thus spreading the party’s voice farther and wider.

In conclusion, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on ideological and cultural work have provided fundamental guidance for strengthening cultural confidence and excelling in the party’s news and public opinion work. The province of Jiangxi is dedicated to implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, promoting cultural reform, and building a culturally strong province. Through the efforts of various institutions and organizations, Jiangxi aims to showcase its rich historical and cultural heritage while actively contributing to the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

