Exploring the Rich History and Cultural Relics of Hanzhong City: A Visit to the Hanzhong Museum

General Secretary Xi Jinping Visits Hanzhong Museum to Learn About Historical Relics

July 29th – General Secretary Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China made a visit to Hanzhong City in Shaanxi Province to explore the exhibition of historical relics at the Hanzhong Museum. The purpose of the visit was to gain knowledge about the protection and preservation of Hanzhong’s rich history, culture, and cultural relics.

Hanzhong City, situated in the southwest of Shaanxi Province, is bounded by the Qinling Mountains in the north and the Bashan Mountains in the south. With a history spanning over 2,300 years since the establishment of Hanzhong County by the Qin Dynasty, it holds great historical significance. Emperor Gaozu of the Han Dynasty, Liu Bang, laid the foundation of the Han Dynasty by building an altar in Hanzhong to honor his generals.

The Hanzhong Museum, a national historical and cultural city, is comprised of three key historical relics – the ancient Han Dynasty Terrace, the Altar of Worshiping Generals, and the Pond for Drinking Horses. It houses a collection of 5,220 cultural relics, including 45 first-class cultural relics. Stepping into the museum, visitors are greeted by a high platform, known as the Ancient Han Terrace, which is believed to be the site of Liu Bang’s palace. The terrace, facing south, is made of man-made rammed earth and showcases typical Qin and Han court style architecture.

The highest point of the ancient Han Terrace is the Wangjiang Tower, which was once the tallest building in Hanzhong. From the tower, one can gaze upon the magnificent view of the Han River, making it an excellent spot for appreciating the beauty of Hanzhong. As the saying goes, “The Han River flows eastward for thousands of miles, and Qin Yun looks north to the first floor.”

Located in the vicinity of the Ancient Han Terrace area is the Baoxie ancient plank road showroom, which displays the historical significance of the Qinshu Ancient Road. Hanzhong is renowned for having seven ancient plank roads, earning it the title of “Hometown of Plank Roads.” Among these, the Baoxie Road stands out due to its early establishment, long duration, large scale, and popularity.

The museum’s Ancient Han Dynasty Museum Area houses the “Thirteen Items of Shimen,” a collection of thirteen large cliff carvings. These carvings, known as the “Treasure of the Country,” were relocated to the Hanzhong Museum for protection in the late 1960s to early 1970s. They were originally selected from the submerged area of the Shimen Reservoir during its construction, preserving fine stone carvings from different historical periods.

Notably, the “Shimen Thirteen Products” include remarkable works such as “Shimen,” “Jun Qi Opens the Praise Ramp,” “Gun Xue,” “Shimen Inscription,” and “Ode to Stone Gate.” “Ode to the Stone Gate,” considered a masterpiece of Han Li, is widely recognized as one of the “Three Songs of the Han Dynasty,” along with “Ode to Yunge” in Lueyang, Shaanxi, and “Ode to Xixiong” in Chengxian County, Gansu. The cover of the authoritative Chinese reference book “Ci Hai,” published in 1936, even features words from “Ode to the Stone Gate.”

The collection of the “Shimen Thirteen Products” not only serves as valuable historical material for studying the Baoxie ancient plank road and Hanzhong water conservancy construction, but also as a physical specimen for studying calligraphy during the Han and Wei dynasties. With its ancient trees, simplistic elegance, and historical charm, a stroll through the museum area offers a glimpse into the rich heritage of Hanzhong.

Two other key attractions at the Hanzhong Museum are the Altar of Worshiping Generals and the Pond for Drinking Horses. These historical sites have witnessed years of transformation and are now popular tourist destinations. The Altar of Worshiping Generals, constructed in 206 BC, is the remains of the ancient mandala where Liu Bang worshipped Han Xin as a general. It serves as a symbolic reminder of “advocating talent and wisdom.” The Pond for Drinking Horses, believed to be the place where Liu Bang’s horses would drink while stationed in Hanzhong, is accompanied by a famous couplet that says, “Shenlong can make rain for the common people, drink horses and always have the style of the red emperor.”

In recent years, the Hanzhong Museum has continuously expanded its exhibition content, incorporating functions such as site protection, cultural relics collection, storage research, exhibition education, and cultural tourism. This has attracted a growing number of tourists who are eager to explore Chinese culture.

Overall, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to the Hanzhong Museum highlights the significance of Hanzhong’s history, culture, and cultural relics. It also emphasizes the importance of preserving and promoting China‘s rich cultural heritage for both domestic and international audiences.

