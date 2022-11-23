</p> <p>

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. Guided by the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China, produced by the Cyberspace Administration of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China and produced by Modern Express+, the short video series “Exploring the Road to Chinese-style Modernization – I Understand You Better than Ever (Season 2)” burns Love is online. 30 top-tier recommenders interact with each other, and 30 youth study groups follow the four routes of “big country heavy equipment”, “green water and green mountains”, “all-round well-off society” and “cultural inheritance” to explore the vivid practice of Chinese-style modernization in an immersive punch-in study .

The short video in this episode follows the “cultural inheritance” learning route, checks in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province – the origin city of the Grand Canal in China, and the leading city in the application of the Grand Canal in China, and looks for the treasures “floating” of the Grand Canal together.

[Abstract of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China]

Strengthen the protection of cultural relics and cultural heritage, strengthen the protection and inheritance of historical culture in urban and rural construction, and build and make good use of national cultural parks.

【Lianmai top flow】

The top recommendation officer of this episode:

Li Xiaocong, professor emeritus of Peking University and Research Center of Ancient Chinese History, core expert of “China Canals”, editor-in-chief of the volume of pictures

The Great Wall is the backbone of the Chinese nation, and the Grand Canal is the blood of the Chinese nation. The canal has a glorious history and palpable traces. To this day, the Grand Canal still plays a practical role.

Today, I give you a treasure hunt map, starting at the origin of the Grand Canal in China. Children, let’s go together!

【Youth Study Group】

Head:

Xu Xiaohu Young Expert of China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou

member:

Wang Zhichao Member of China Quyi Artists Association, Tanci performer of Yangzhou Quyi Research Institute

Wang Jiayu, student of Yangzhou Industrial Vocational and Technical College

Geng Yiwen, student of Jiangsu Tourism Vocational College

【Introduction to this episode】

The total length of the Grand Canal in China is nearly 3,200 kilometers, and it has been flowing for more than 2,500 years, moistening both sides of the river. There are countless treasures “floating” on the Grand Canal. Following the “Treasure Hunting Map” given by Li Xiaocong, the top recommender, the team leader Xu Xiaohu led the Qingqing study group to start a treasure hunting journey together in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, the origin city of the Grand Canal in China. Food, the Forbidden City, Peking Opera… During this trip on the Grand Canal, they unlocked those canal treasures that “came into being” one by one, and at the same time unlocked the beautiful life brought by the Grand Canal.

In November 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province to learn about environmental improvement along the Grand Canal and cultural protection, inheritance and utilization. During his inspection, the general secretary pointed out that for thousands of years, the canal has nourished the cities and people on both sides of the canal, and it is the river of prosperity and happiness for the people on both sides of the canal. I hope that everyone will work together to protect the Grand Canal so that it will benefit the people forever.

“The Grand Canal of China is a world cultural heritage, and it has brought countless beauties to both sides of the river. The boats on the river are busy, and the people on the shore are rich.” As a young expert of the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, Xu Xiaohu showcased the canal through various exquisite themed exhibitions charm. He said that we must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, continue to protect and inherit the Grand Canal, so that the millennium context can be passed down more abundantly, and truly reflect the flowing culture and beautiful life.

For Wang Zhichao, a native of Yangzhou, the canal has long been a part of life. He couldn’t help feeling: “Living by the canal is really a happy thing!”

After 2000, Wang Jiayu and Geng Yiwen have different feelings.

Wang Jiayu said that the treasures “floating” in the canal are particularly amazing, and this time she fully felt the charm of the canal culture. Geng Yiwen said that in the future, young people will be used to tell the story of the Grand Canal.

