Title: Communist Party of China Emphasizes the Importance of Theoretical Innovation in Sinicization and Modernization of Marxism

Introduction

On June 30th, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China conducted its sixth collective study on opening up a new realm of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism. In the meeting, Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Central Committee, highlighted the historical responsibility of contemporary Chinese Communists in achieving this task. The study aimed to build upon historical experience and promote theoretical innovation in Marxism.

The Significance of Theoretical Innovation

During the meeting, Li Wentang, vice president of the Central Party School, explained the importance of theoretical innovation and proposed suggestions for its implementation. After careful listening and discussion, Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, emphasizing that the theoretical innovation of the Communist Party of China has played a vital role in their achievements throughout the revolution, construction, and reform periods. The party has continuously combined Marxism with new realities, producing major theoretical achievements such as Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents,” the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era.

Preserving the Soul of Marxism

Xi Jinping stressed the need to maintain the essence of Marxism while integrating it with China‘s excellent traditional culture. He emphasized that theoretical innovation must build upon the foundation of Marxism and China‘s roots to ensure the practice of Marxism in the Chinese and modern context. By integrating Marxist thought with the essence of Chinese culture, the party can continue to climb new ideological peaks and create new theoretical advantages.

Answering the Challenges of the Times

Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of promptly and scientifically addressing new challenges facing society today. Theories used to observe, grasp, and lead the times must reflect the voice of the times and be rooted in practical experience. With the ever-evolving global economic development pattern and China‘s unique characteristics, the party must deepen its understanding of the rules governing high-quality development and building a new development pattern. It is essential to grasp the historical evolution and development of China‘s modernization and propose effective and scientific ideas to solve practical problems.

Systematization and Rationalization of Theory

Promoting the systematization and rationalization of theory is an integral part of theoretical innovation. Marxism has been influential due to its profound academic theories and complete system. The development of socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era is an ongoing process of enrichment, expansion, systematization, and rationalization. The party must focus on deepening theoretical research and interpretation and educate and guide the entire country in understanding the theoretical system of Marxism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Absorbing Wisdom from the People

Marxism was created to change the fate of the people and is enriched through the practice of the people’s liberation. The creative practice of the people serves as an endless well of innovation in Marxist theory. The party must uphold the mass line, ensuring that theoretical innovations are built based on the wisdom and experiences of the people.

Conclusion

The collective study on opening up a new realm of Sinicization and modernization of Marxism emphasizes the historical responsibility of contemporary Chinese Communists to achieve this goal. Theoretical innovation, while preserving the essence of Marxism and integrating it with Chinese culture, is crucial in addressing the challenges of the modern era. By continuing to deepen their understanding of theory, the party aims to create more powerful and persuasive Marxist principles that will guide the country’s path towards development and progress.