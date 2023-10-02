Exploring the Vibrant Holiday Cultural Tourism Market in Jiangsu

Jiangsu’s holiday cultural tourism market is experiencing a surge in activity, offering a wide variety of exciting theme activities and diverse business formats to enhance visitors’ entertainment experiences.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays have brought a boom to the cultural tourism market in Jiangsu, with numerous thrilling themed activities taking place across the province. These activities aim to enrich tourists’ travel experiences and ensure that guests from all over the world have a joyful holiday in Jiangsu.

Nanjing’s Confucius Temple Scenic Area has become a vibrant and festive location during the holidays. Merchants have decorated the entrances to their businesses with colorful national flags, creating a strong National Day atmosphere that impresses tourists from all over the country. Zhao Yongsheng, a visitor from Changchun, expressed his admiration for Nanjing, describing it as a world-famous ancient capital with excellent and warm service.

Nanjing’s tourism momentum remains strong during the holidays, with the Confucius Temple Scenic Area attracting a large number of visitors. In the two days leading up to the holiday, the scenic area received 748,000 passengers, marking a 13.3% increase compared to the same period last year. To manage the crowd and ensure a smooth experience for visitors, the scenic spot has optimized its reservation mechanism, improved service reception, and made comprehensive preparations in terms of security and fire protection.

Lei Younian, chief of the Urban Management Section of the Confucius Temple-Qinhuai River Scenic Area Management Committee, revealed that they have designed five entrances and exits for reservation management based on the high passenger flow. The scenic area has also deployed nearly 500 volunteers daily to assist and guide visitors throughout their visit.

In addition to historical and cultural attractions, Jiangsu’s “animal kingdom” has also become a tourist hotspot. Nanjing Underwater World offers regular sea lion and dolphin shows, but it has recently introduced Asian small-clawed otters, delighting visitors. At Nanjing Hongshan Zoo, the white-faced monk-faced monkey “Dedu” has gained significant popularity, becoming a sensation in the cultural and creative circles of Hongshan Forest Zoo. Visitors are eager to purchase dolls and pendants featuring the adorable primate.

The province is abuzz with excitement as tourists explore its various attractions and celebrate the glory of the motherland. The Sky Realm, an internet-famous destination located in Lianyungang Huaguoshan Scenic Area, has attracted numerous visitors who want to capture Instagram-worthy photos. The number of visitors to the scenic spot has exceeded 30,000 in a single day. Yancheng’s Dutch Flower Sea Scenic Area offers a fairy tale world for tourists with blooming lilies, float parades, and national-style performances. Xuzhou Fantawild Park hosts the “Splendid Carnival” activities, combining traditional national themes to provide visitors with a magnificent Mid-Autumn Festival visual feast. Volunteers have been deployed throughout the province to enhance the travel experience, with many municipal agencies and social places offering additional parking spaces for tourists. Even government canteens have opened their doors to the public.

Ms. Wang, a tourist from Anhui, praised the excellent volunteer service in the parks, stating that it made her feel warm and welcomed. A foreign tourist also expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the extended operating hours of various facilities, allowing for ample time for shopping and enjoyment.

Jiangsu’s nights are also filled with vibrant activities during the holidays. In Nanjing, the 2023 Ginkgo Lake Golden Autumn Music Festival attracts visitors with live band performances and original songs. The festival continues until October 6th. Wuxi showcases the renovated Liangxi River with a three-dimensional presentation of the “Ten Mile Gallery,” and drones illuminate the city’s night sky. Changzhou’s Qingguo Lane, known as the “No. 1 Lane for Celebrities in the South of the Yangtze River,” transforms into a city theater, offering live performances, traditional Chinese music feasts, traditional operas, and bustling markets day and night.

As the holiday season continues, Jiangsu province continues to captivate tourists with its diverse cultural offerings and enchanting experiences. Visitors can enjoy the province’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and thrilling entertainment options, ensuring a memorable holiday for all.

