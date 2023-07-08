Headline: Wenjin Pavilion: A Historical Gem in Chengde’s Mountain Resort

Subtitle: The royal library that housed the renowned “Siku Quanshu” offers a glimpse into China‘s cultural heritage

Chengde, Hebei Province – Nestled within the picturesque Mountain Resort of Chengde, the Wenjin Pavilion stands proudly as a royal library built during the Qing Dynasty. Today, it remains a treasure trove of knowledge, housing the esteemed collection of “Siku Quanshu.” This historical gem is one of the “Northern Four Pavilions” and offers visitors a fascinating insight into its rich history and architectural grandeur.

Wenjin Pavilion, also known as the “Ferry of Cultural Knowledge,” is situated on a small island surrounded by water in the northwest corner of the Mountain Resort. Its south-facing structure encompasses a front hall, rockery, pool, library, and back garden, covering an area of 3600 square meters. The pavilion seamlessly combines the solemnity and tranquility of northern gardens with the gentleness and elegance of southern landscapes.

The origins of Wenjin Pavilion can be traced back to the reign of Emperor Qianlong in 1773. The emperor foresaw the need for a dedicated library to house the monumental “Siku Quanshu,” a comprehensive collection of Chinese literature. To achieve this, Qianlong ordered his ministers to study the architectural and bookshelf styles of Tianyi Pavilion in Ningbo. Inspired by their findings, construction of the Wenjin Pavilion and its sister pavilions commenced.

Not only was Wenjin Pavilion designed to accommodate books, but it also incorporated meticulous considerations for fire protection and sun blocking. The pavilion boasts a hidden mezzanine under its eaves, creating a large veranda that shields the interior from direct sunlight. Additionally, the structure’s black glazed tiles, symbolizing water in the five elements, serve to counteract the threat of fire. A large pool was constructed in front, akin to a modern fire pool, ready to extinguish potential flames.

As you step inside Wenjin Pavilion, the essence of a royal library permeates the air. Housing over 6000 sets of “Siku Quanshu,” the pavilion served as an exclusive haven for the imperial family. The volumes were meticulously organized on 108 shelves and divided into four sections: classics, history, Zi, and Ji. To protect the valuable texts, each set was stored in wooden boxes, aptly titled “Make a letter,” with wooden boards on the top and bottom for optimal preservation.

Throughout the centuries, Wenjin Pavilion has weathered numerous challenges and transformations, but the legacy of “Siku Quanshu” remains intact at the National Library of China. In recent times, efforts have been made to restore the pavilion, enabling today’s visitors to experience the magnificence of traditional Chinese culture firsthand. The meticulous restoration of Wenjin Pavilion has turned it into a living bridge to history, immersing tourists in the profoundness of China‘s cultural tapestry.

Emperor Qianlong was known to spend four to five months each year at the Mountain Resort, often seeking refuge in Wenjin Pavilion to delve into the treasures of knowledge. Here, he would immerse himself in the “Integration of Ancient and Modern Books,” marveling at the rows of cabinets that contained centuries of wisdom. Years later, in 1913, the “Siku Quanshu,” along with its books, letters, and bookshelves, were transported to Beijing in the face of turbulent times. Consequently, the role of Wenjin Pavilion as a repository of knowledge gradually diminished.

Recognizing the historical significance of Chengde Mountain Resort, including Wenjin Pavilion, the site was listed as one of the first national key cultural relics protection units in the 1960s. In 2010, a comprehensive cultural heritage protection project was launched, resulting in the meticulous restoration of Wenjin Pavilion based on the original “Siku Quanshu” collection housed at the National Library.

Today, as visitors enter Zangshu Pavilion, they are greeted by the faint fragrance of camphor wood and the lingering scent of ancient ink. The restored Wenjin Pavilion serves as a gateway for people from all walks of life to connect with history, immersing themselves in the richness of Chinese cultural heritage.

