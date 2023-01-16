Home News Explosion at China chemical plant kills two
News

Explosion at China chemical plant kills two

by admin
Explosion at China chemical plant kills two

An explosion at a chemical plant in China left two people dead and 34 injured, state media reported on Monday.

The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon at a factory in Panshan County in the northeastern province of Liaoning, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Twelve people are missing after the blast and the injured have already been hospitalized, CCTV reported, citing local officials.

“The fire is currently under control,” the chain added, reporting that 330 firefighters were dispatched to fight the flames.

Industrial accidents are common in China, due to lax safety protocols and poor enforcement.

See also  “Restomod” for the Citroën Ds: the “Shark” becomes electric

You may also like

‘Sturridge’ Rentería, revelation in the Apia Selection arc

Panorama of older adults in Neiva

The Municipal Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning...

Miley Cyrus takes revenge on her ex-partner with...

The memes left by Miss Universe 2022

The Hebi delegation reviewed the work report of...

Farmer died after being hit by a car...

Migraine, a disease that affects more women than...

ʡЭʮһгίڹTH ֲ-

The new Miss Universe would have manipulated the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy