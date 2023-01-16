An explosion at a chemical plant in China left two people dead and 34 injured, state media reported on Monday.

The blast occurred on Sunday afternoon at a factory in Panshan County in the northeastern province of Liaoning, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Twelve people are missing after the blast and the injured have already been hospitalized, CCTV reported, citing local officials.

“The fire is currently under control,” the chain added, reporting that 330 firefighters were dispatched to fight the flames.

Industrial accidents are common in China, due to lax safety protocols and poor enforcement.