At about 7 pm in Falzè di Trevignano, in via 2 giugno, following an explosion due to a probable gas leak, a 52-year-old Moldava caregiver suffered severe burns to her face and arms. Probably causing the explosion a gas leak from the cylinder serving the house. Perhaps the ignition of the light or the sound of the doorbell trigger the explosion.

Emergency transported to the Montebelluna hospital, the woman would not be in danger of life. It seems that everything happened as soon as the woman approached the threshold I opened the door and turned on the light.

The sofa completely destroyed by the flames

The explosion caused a lot of damage to the house and the bang was felt throughout the country. The firefighters and carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montebelluna are working on the spot. Investigations are underway on the causes of the explosion.