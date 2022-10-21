Home News Explosion in a house in Trevignano burned a caregiver
News

Explosion in a house in Trevignano burned a caregiver

by admin
Explosion in a house in Trevignano burned a caregiver

At about 7 pm in Falzè di Trevignano, in via 2 giugno, following an explosion due to a probable gas leak, a 52-year-old Moldava caregiver suffered severe burns to her face and arms. Probably causing the explosion a gas leak from the cylinder serving the house. Perhaps the ignition of the light or the sound of the doorbell trigger the explosion.

Explosion in Trevignano, the video of the rescues for the burned caregiver

news/esplosione_in_casaustionata_una_badante-12191961/&el=player_ex_12192035″>

Emergency transported to the Montebelluna hospital, the woman would not be in danger of life. It seems that everything happened as soon as the woman approached the threshold I opened the door and turned on the light.

The sofa completely destroyed by the flames

The explosion caused a lot of damage to the house and the bang was felt throughout the country. The firefighters and carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montebelluna are working on the spot. Investigations are underway on the causes of the explosion.

See also  Palermo, friends make him drink methadone saying it's tea. 9 year old boy in a coma

You may also like

Castellamonte, accident with two wounded on the provincial...

Gennaro Sangiuliano, from Tg2 to the Ministry of...

Collaborative development, create a new chapter!Representatives from Beijing,...

Railways order worth 400 million in rails, breath...

The region and relations with Rome

Feltre in search of new energy, Penco: we...

The Meloni government is born: that’s who all...

Young Ukrainians are already rebuilding destroyed villages (Video)

Ivrea, the mayor invites you to postpone the...

Bills, maneuver, pensions: the commitments and priorities of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy