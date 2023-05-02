Explosion in a shop in Milan, 2 injured – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 02 MAY – An explosion in a shop caused two injuries and some temporary evacuations on Monday evening in Milan.

The fire occurred at 8 pm inside a long-term rental business located in the heart of Piazza De Angeli, the Galleria located at number 3. The fumes that were released caused two injuries, a 41-year-old and a 52-year-old, the first transported in red code and the second in yellow, both to the Niguarda hospital.

Five ambulances and three self-medics arrived on the scene, who visited some other patients who went out into the street who in the end refused transport or were simply evaluated by rescuers. The investigations were carried out by the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri. (HANDLE).