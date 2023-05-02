Home » Explosion in a shop in Milan, 2 injured – Lombardy
News

Explosion in a shop in Milan, 2 injured – Lombardy

by admin
Explosion in a shop in Milan, 2 injured – Lombardy
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 02 MAY – An explosion in a shop caused two injuries and some temporary evacuations on Monday evening in Milan.
The fire occurred at 8 pm inside a long-term rental business located in the heart of Piazza De Angeli, the Galleria located at number 3. The fumes that were released caused two injuries, a 41-year-old and a 52-year-old, the first transported in red code and the second in yellow, both to the Niguarda hospital.
Five ambulances and three self-medics arrived on the scene, who visited some other patients who went out into the street who in the end refused transport or were simply evaluated by rescuers. The investigations were carried out by the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy