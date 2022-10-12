A 55-year-old worker from Vittorio Veneto lost his life last night in an accident at work in Sanremo. This is the worker of a contractor company external to the Italian railway network (RFI) who was carrying out work on a locomotive in the underground station of Sanremo (Imperia) tonight. The man was driving the locomotive of a construction site train that caught fire.

The worker was engaged in maintenance work on the railway line between Taggia and Ventimiglia. The accident blocked rail traffic. Firefighters, health personnel and RFI technicians intervened on the spot. Trenitalia is preparing replacement services on the road between the stations of Taggia and Ventimiglia pending the reactivation of the line. RFI expresses its condolences for the victim of the accident, whose causes are undergoing the necessary investigations.