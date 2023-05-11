Home » Explosion in Milan, many cars caught fire
Explosion in Milan, many cars caught fire

Milan: Due to an explosion in the city of Milan, Italy, several vehicles caught fire and one person was injured. According to Italian media, the explosion occurred in the van from which oxygen cylinders were being delivered.
There has been no confirmation of casualties in this regard yet. However, the fire brigade is busy extinguishing the fire. The school and the building near the blast site were evacuated.
Regarding this, the city mayor Guispasala says that no one has been confirmed dead yet. However, the van driver is slightly injured.

