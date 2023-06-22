Explosion in Paris: Front of building collapses

Last updated جون 21, 2023

Paris: As a result of the explosion in the capital of France, more than 16 people are reported to have been injured, while the condition of 7 is said to be serious. In foreign media reports, the police said that several buildings were on fire due to the gas explosion. While a large part of a building collapsed.

Police surrounded the area. Rescue efforts are ongoing in view of the fear of more potential victims under the debris. Police say that 16 people were injured as a result of the explosion, while the condition of 7 is critical.

According to media reports, the blasted building housed an international design school and the headquarters of the Catholic education system.

