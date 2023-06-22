Home » Explosion in Paris: Front of building collapses
News

Explosion in Paris: Front of building collapses

by admin
Explosion in Paris: Front of building collapses

Last updated جون 21, 2023

Paris: As a result of the explosion in the capital of France, more than 16 people are reported to have been injured, while the condition of 7 is said to be serious. In foreign media reports, the police said that several buildings were on fire due to the gas explosion. While a large part of a building collapsed.

Police surrounded the area. Rescue efforts are ongoing in view of the fear of more potential victims under the debris. Police say that 16 people were injured as a result of the explosion, while the condition of 7 is critical.
According to media reports, the blasted building housed an international design school and the headquarters of the Catholic education system.

See also  Petro announced installation of dialogue with members of criminal gangs in Medellín and Valle de Aburrá - news

You may also like

Annual Dinner of the Food Bank has the...

It is certain that Colonel Dávila committed suicide,...

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Party...

Kretschmer: East needs more investment and less bureaucracy

Olympian Javelin Tharoor Arshad Nadeem out of Athletics...

Man lost hand in brutal machete attack in...

More money so senior organizations don’t look old

Will this problem ever end?

Li Yugang’s Speech Held at the Autonomous Region...

Court clears Leoni takeover | News.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy