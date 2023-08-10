Thursday August 10, 2023, 1:25 am

Moscow: Explosion in Russian factory, woman killed, dozens injured. The explosion occurred on the grounds of a factory that Russian media had previously said produced military equipment such as night vision goggles, according to reports by the World News Agency. The shock wave of the explosion blew out windows in nearby buildings, killing residents. Apartments, two schools and a nearby sports complex were also damaged.

Moscow Governor Vorobyov said the explosion occurred in a warehouse storing fireworks on the grounds of the Zagorsk optics manufacturing plant. Russia blamed the drone strikes on Ukraine, but Ukraine has not claimed involvement in the drone strikes or the warehouse explosion.

The explosion came as Russia’s defense ministry said two drones had been shot down near Moscow overnight, but investigators rejected claims the explosion was caused by a drone attack.

Videos shared online showed a large plume of smoke billowing from the facility in the city of Sergiyev Posad.

See also

Emma Edwards and her boyfriend Daniel Marshall Christopher got married on June 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

