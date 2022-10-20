Home News Explosion of mushroom poisoning: 44 people in hospital, half in Florence, the others in Prato, Pistoia and Empoli
News

The season is profitable, the harvest abundant, but poisoning is also abundant. The health authorities are sounding the alarm. The Tuscan Centro Sanitary Agency speaks of “extraordinary increase in the incidence of accesses to emergency rooms” due to poisoning from fungi: from 15 October to today “there have been 44 poisonings with relevant symptoms that led to hospitalization”.

