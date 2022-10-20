The season is profitable, the harvest abundant, but poisoning is also abundant. The health authorities are sounding the alarm. The Tuscan Centro Sanitary Agency speaks of “extraordinary increase in the incidence of accesses to emergency rooms” due to poisoning from fungi: from 15 October to today “there have been 44 poisonings with relevant symptoms that led to hospitalization”.
I’m
See also [Frontline Interview]Qiyi maintains stability?Guangzhou's quarantine period expires and will not release people | Epidemic | Epoch Times