On Wednesday, March 22, explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol – the local “authority” announced the destruction of drones. We will remind that the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a previous attack by naval drones on enemy ships in the Sevastopol bay last fall, damaging several of them.

Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Gauleiter of the temporarily occupied city, stated that the naval drones were “trying to enter the bay”, that “the sailors were firing at them with small arms” and that “the anti-aircraft defense against the air target had worked”.

He stated that the warships were not damaged, but “the windows of the houses on Lenina 2, in the House of Moscow were shattered by the explosions of the destroyed naval drones.” The House of Moscow is a three-story building on Nakhimova Square, 1, which houses the Moscow Cultural and Business Center.

The chronology of events is provided by the “Crimean Wind” channel.

The first explosion occurred around 4:30 a.m. and was not very loud.

At 4:46 a.m., a loud rumble was heard in the central area of ​​Sevastopol. Windows and doors in apartments shook from the shock wave, and cars screeched. At the same time, the people of Sevastopol point out that now they do not see smoke and do not hear any sirens of special vehicles. Three such explosions were heard with an interval of 10-15 minutes.

5:44 – a new sound of an explosion is reported.

5:53 – residents of Sevastopol say that automatic queues can be heard in the city. It is assumed that there is shooting at the UAV.

6:00 — in the sea bay, as before, shots and roars are regularly heard. The people of Sevastopol report that Black Sea Fleet ships are operating in the water area. Smoke is not visible anywhere over the city.

6:13 – the city is noisy again. The active work of air defense is reported.

6:23 – residents of Sevastopol report that they see strange lights at the entrance to the bay, probably a downed marine UAV.

We will remind that on the evening of March 20, Ukrainian drones attacked the railway junction in Dzhankoya. Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Kalibr missiles that were being transported were destroyed.

It was previously reported that drones attacked oil terminals in Novorossiysk from the sea last fall.

Photo from Wikipedia

