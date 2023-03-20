Home News Explosive attack against journalist Lenín Artieda
News

Explosive attack against journalist Lenín Artieda

by admin
Explosive attack against journalist Lenín Artieda

Journalist Lenin Artiedaprogram interviewer Direct contactwhich transmits the chain Ecuavisa, He was unharmed on the morning of this Monday, March 20, after a flash drive that arrived in an envelope and that he had inserted into his laptop exploded at 08:30. Artieda has not been injured.

Inside the envelope there was also a threatening note against Artieda, who this Monday was rejoining his activities after three weeks off due to his recent paternity.

See also  As of 12:00 on the 12th, Hainan has reported a total of 5,154 cases of positive infection | Epidemic | Fangcai Hospital | Sanya_Sina News

You may also like

The Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee held a...

Railways: Trenitalia delivers 2 new Pop trains to...

Woman dies when slipping and falling from a...

Massacre of five people after shooting in Barranquilla

Work: in Puglia in 2022 +60 thousand employed...

Thank you Chavela!

Presidential elections in Montenegro: Milo Đukanović’s last lap...

Living bee museum preserves the native species –...

A man is murdered for not picking up...

The World Bank strengthens its support for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy