Journalist Lenin Artiedaprogram interviewer Direct contactwhich transmits the chain Ecuavisa, He was unharmed on the morning of this Monday, March 20, after a flash drive that arrived in an envelope and that he had inserted into his laptop exploded at 08:30. Artieda has not been injured.

Inside the envelope there was also a threatening note against Artieda, who this Monday was rejoining his activities after three weeks off due to his recent paternity.