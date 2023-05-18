Home » Explosive device destroyed in Litoral de San Juan
Explosive device destroyed in Litoral de San Juan

Units of the Fluvial Marine Infantry Battalion No. 24 and the Explosives and Demining Company No. 2 of the National Navy carried out the controlled destruction of an explosive device in Cabeceras, a village in the municipality of Litoral de San Juan.

An inhabitant of Cabeceras, who was sailing in his canoe along the banks of the San Juan River, observed the strange object and alerted the authorities.

The artifact was cylindrical, 40 centimeters long and weighing ten kilos.

It is presumed that this artifact would have been left in place by members of the Clan del Golfo, who commit crimes in the area.

The National Navy calls on the community so that, in case of finding this type of elements, avoid handling them and immediately notify the authorities, who have trained personnel for the handling and destruction of explosive devices.

