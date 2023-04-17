Explosive statements by Joan Laporta against Real Madrid in his defense of the arbitration scandal – Diario La Página

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, ​​appeared at a press conference held at the club’s facilities, with the aim of clarifying everything related to the “Negrería Case”. In it, the top manager assured that the Catalan entity “has never carried out any action that had the purpose or intention of altering the competition to obtain a sporting advantage”.

At the same time, and after assuring that it was a smear campaign against the main club that represents the Catalan city, the businessman also targeted Real Madrid: “Everyone knows that Real Madrid is a club historically favored by mistakes referees, the club of the regime”.

“For seven decades the presidents of the referees have been former Madrid partners, former players or former managers. Sometimes all at the same time. For 70 years, those who have appointed the arbitrators who were to dispense justice! ”, He affirmed.

“For this club to appear in the best period of our club alleging that sportingly it feels harmed is an exercise in unprecedented cynicism. Hopefully this trial will expose them”, continued the president of FC Barcelona.

Laporta commented that the club’s strategy is to “defend its honor” and request that it be investigated until the end, because he considers that in this case “Barcelona would be a victim of this situation” and explained that “another thing would be that natural persons have taken advantage of this context to benefit.”

The leader considered that the precise object of the controversy is “technical arbitration advice” and “this fact of receiving technical and arbitration advice from these people does not constitute anything illegal and much less a criminal offense.”

“Clubs in general have already internalized it. We have a person who gives us this advice. We did it with clarity and transparency. This advice is reflected with invoices, via transfer, which have passed the relevant tax reviews. From 2003 and 2010 there has been no concealment. They were reflected in the club’s accounting and in a clear and transparent way, ”he insisted.

Regarding the benefits provided by the companies and people investigated, “these are sports advisory services – scouting and arbitration advice – which are common in professional sports“, and he added: “I am convinced that the presidents who have happened have not bought referees or influenced referees. These moneys have been paid for some services”.

In addition to targeting Real Madrid, Laporta also attacked the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas: “Here I want to mention the president of the Professional Football League, I would ask him to end the verbal incontinence that does not do any good to the organization he represents ”. During the process, the leader questioned the integrity of the club and spoke on the subject in different media.

“I would have liked the president of La Liga to have called me when the issue came up, but he acted as an arsonist, with constant demonstrations,” he added.

“On the contrary, I want to thank the behavior of the president of the Federation, the CSD and FIFA, Rubiales, Franco and Infantino, who have waited for the case to be tried without going into lynching,” he remarked.

Finally, he warned that “the legal services have already brought actions against those who attack the club, every time someone goes too far we are forced to do so. We reserve the actions to request damages with amounts that can become astronomical because moral damages can be quantified.